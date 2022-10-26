Roadrunners advance

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team admittedly suffered some playoff jitters to start its first-round match against North High on Tuesday night.
The Roadrunners lost the opening set and went to a tiebreaker in the second set, before regaining its strength of team play.
Rosamond defeated North in four sets, 14-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-21 in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 first-round match at Rosamond High School.
Rosamond (22-11-1), the No. 4 seed in the division, advances to the second round and will host No. 5 seed Washington Union (21-12-2) on Thursday at Rosamond High School. Washington Union defeated Fowler in straight sets 25-23, 25-12, 25-16 in the first round on Tuesday.
“They made me really nervous the first set,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Morris said. “We came out super flat and I’m glad we were able to pick it up and pull it out.
“Kind of my motto this whole season has been ‘We’re a strong team when we play as a team.’ So once we figured that out and got back into our team game, things started coming together, but oh my gosh. They made me nervous.
“Even when we had some of our tight games in league, when they start to feel like things are going south, they panic and they do things that we don’t normally do. Like they’ll play out of position or try to take over someone else’s position. Once we realized, ‘No. Our strength is we are a good team. We’re that type of volleyball team.’ Then we’re OK. We just have to remember that. That’s our strength. If everybody just plays their position and does their job, we’re good.”
The Roadrunners held an early lead in the first set and there were five ties before North took a 9-8 lead it would not surrender.
The Stars pulled away, building a bigger lead until North senior Emily Dowden clinched the set with a kill on set point.
“I feel we started out a little rough, but then we picked it up and we played great together,” Rosamond senior libero Alexy Finch said. “We started playing as a team.
“I think we all came in there expecting, especially since we’re a higher seed, maybe that we’d be a little bit higher level, which we were. Coming out, we were expecting them to be a little bit easier and when they weren’t as easy as we thought they were going to be, we got nervous, but then we picked it up.”
Rosamond seized momentum in the match when it took a 3-2 lead early in the second set, taking control with three kills by senior Kaedance Collette and one by senior Kylee Eubanks-Hemme, who finished with 13 kills, six aces and 13 digs.
Collette had 11 kills and one block, senior Amber Jordan added eight kills and two blocks, junior setter Samantha Hufford had 17 assists, junior setter Reese Ullrich finished with 13 assists and one ace and Finch had 54 digs and one ace.
“I think we started off really slow and we weren’t really playing as a team, but as the game went on, we started to pick it up and play more more as a team,” said Jordan, a four-year varsity player. “I think that people started to be more positive on the court towards the end of the game.”
Although the Roadrunners led by as many as five points, 15-10, the Stars rallied and took an 18-17 lead.
North took a 23-20 lead, but Rosamond answered with a 4-0 run to take a 24-23 lead.
Rosamond had set point three times before capitalizing to even the match.
Eubanks-Hemme, Collette and Jordan each had three kills apiece in the second set, senior Madison Moore had two kills and an ace and Ullrich had an ace.
“Hopefully a lot of it was jitters and we’ll be over that,” Morris said. “But I will say we’ve never gone further than the second round, so that will probably be in their minds also, that ‘We’ve got to get past the second round.’ They realize what an honor it is that we’re the fourth seed in our division. They realize that their hard work that they’ve put in thus far has been noticed.
“This is just such a good team that hopefully we’ll work on that in practice and we’ll keep reiterating that.”
North answered back to start the third set, jumping out to an early lead, 8-3, but Rosamond responded and took a 12-11 lead on two consecutive kills by Eubanks-Hemme, a lead the Roadrunners would not relinquish.
The Stars cut the lead to 19-18, but the Roadrunners went on a 6-1 run to finish the set. Jordan had a block on set point.
Eubanks-Hemme had four kills and a block in the third set, Jordan had two kills, two blocks and an ace, Collette had a kill and a block and Moore, junior Ashlyn Wyckhuyse and junior Samantha Hufford all had one kill apiece in the third.
“Maybe just communicating more. At the beginning, we weren’t playing as a team, so when we communicate and come together as a team, we really can make things happen,” said Finch, a three-year varsity player.
Rosamond led almost the entire fourth set and built its biggest lead to reach set and match point, 24-16.
The Stars answered with a 5-0 run, but Rosamond sophomore Kiley Perez had a kill on the Roadrunners’ sixth attempt to clinch the match.
“I think we really need to practice hard tomorrow and then on Thursday really come with energy, start off really strong and never let up,” Jordan said.
Jordan said the key for a strong start is “good warmups and positive energy all around. I think when you start in a good mood, you play good. We started in a bad mood tonight.
“There is a lot of pressure a lot of times, especially when people get down, you have to be there to pick them up and make sure to let them know they have it and that we can do it.”
Eubanks-Hemme had three kills and four aces in the fourth set, Finch had an ace and Collette, Moore and Perez all had one kill apiece.
Rosamond finished third in the High Desert League while North (8-15-1) finished third in the South Yosemite Mountain League.
The Stars last made the playoffs in 2019, when they lost in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.