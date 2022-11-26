Road to the championship

LANCASTER — The Lancaster football team has made great strides during the season, from a rocky start under a new head coach in Brandon Rivers to playing in the first championship game in program history.
The Eagles (8-5) have made the most of their first playoff appearance since 2007, advancing to the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 Championship game and will host Valley Christian (6-7) at 7 p.m. today at Lancaster High School.
“It means everything,” Rivers said of playing in the championship game. “This is everything we talk about. All the goals we talked about when I first got hired. It’s everything we said we wanted to achieve and now we have an opportunity to do so.
“We just have an amazing group of people. We have a great staff that comes in and works hard every day. Our kids have worked hard from the second that I’ve gotten hired, which has been pretty tough. Usually, in this day and age, kids transfer and I was hired a little bit late, so it would have been real easy for a lot of guys to up and leave, transfer somewhere else, especially since they didn’t know where their coach came from. A lot of guys, their first time meeting me is when we had our first meeting after I was hired. We had high expectations. We worked hard every day, even before spring football. They came in every single day and worked hard.”
Lancaster had its best finish in Golden League play since the Eagles placed third in 2007, the last time they made the playoffs.
The Eagles won their first playoff game since 2006, when they defeated Beverly Hills 35-34 in overtime in the Western Division, or Division 3, first round. Lancaster then lost to Chaminade 26-19 in double overtime in the second round.
Lancaster finished in a three-way tie for second place in the Golden League this season, sharing the spot with Palmdale and Quartz Hill. Palmdale won a coin flip to claim second place and Lancaster won a coin toss to finish third, forcing Quartz Hill to qualify for the postseason as an at-large team.
“It means a lot to me, being able to come out here and prove people wrong, because nobody expected us to win, but we came out here and made it to a CIF championship game,” Lancaster senior quarterback Cedric SaMarion said. “Hopefully we can bring it home for Lancaster.
“Once we started winning we had the confidence to just keep pushing ourselves week after week and just keep winning and going into every week like it’s 0-0, just trying to win for the week. Everybody wanted to come out here and be able to make history, do something that this school hasn’t done in a long time and hopefully do something that the school has never been able to accomplish in winning a CIF championship game.”
Lancaster entered the postseason on a hot streak, having defeated Antelope Valley 40-32 and Palmdale on the road 22-19.
“It can be a challenge. We have a great opportunity,” Rivers said. “We understand how big of an opportunity this is for us, for the school and for the community, but we’ve played in big games all year. Maybe not as big as this one, but we knew when we played AV, we knew that was a must win for us. We’ve been playing in must-win games since Week 8. Those games didn’t have championship implications, but we’ve been fighting for our playoff lives for many weeks now. It’s not the same as playing for a championship, but we’ve been playing with our season on the line for a long time now, so we’ve gotten kind of used to answering the bell and gotten kind of used to big games and big atmosphere with a lot on the line.”
Lancaster opened the playoffs with a 28-16 win over visiting Sierra Vista and followed it with a 34-8 second-round win at Montebello.
“We are starting to be a little more consistent in all levels of football,” Rivers said. “Special teams has been a little bit better. We were able to pull up a freshman kicker. Help the kickoff team have a little bit better field position. Defense has been playing a little bit more consistently. Offensively, we finally started to get the passing game going how we felt we should have been all year.”
The Eagles qualified for the championship game with a 20-17 come-from-behind win at Arroyo High in the semifinals.
Lancaster trailed Arroyo 14-0 at halftime.
SaMarion scored on a 60-yard touchdown run and threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Blackman to tie the game at 14 in the third quarter.
Arroyo took a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles got the ball with under four minutes to play and took the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by junior Ashton Mitchell, who has rushed for 1,168 yards with 10 touchdowns.
“It feels pretty good going to the championship, knowing that the school hasn’t won one yet,” said Mitchell, a first-year varsity player. “It’s been fun, playing (in the playoffs). It’s kind of scary, because if you lose, you go home. If you win, you keep going.”
SaMarion has thrown for 1,157 yards on 67-of-123 passes with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, as well as rushing for 646 yards on 101 carries and six touchdowns.
“I think just coming out here and just doing what we need to do at practice, instead of taking it easy, actually being able to push ourselves throughout the week” SaMarion said. “Just become better, week after week.”
Junior Chowlyn Hughes leads the Eagles with 31 catches for 663 yards and seven touchdowns and junior Zyler Lane has 17 catches for 246 yards and one touchdown.
Mitchell also leads the defense with 68 total tackles and one interception.
Sophomore lineman Armani Cortez has 63 total tackles and 6.5 sacks, as does junior Malachi Phillips, as the Eagles have a total of 28.5 sacks.
“It feels pretty good,” said Cortez, a first-year varsity player. “I know this school hasn’t been here in a long time, so it feels pretty good to be here. I feel pretty confident about this game, too. We did pretty good this season. It did give us a lot of confidence going into playoffs.
“Just keeping our heads up and just power through and not put our heads down. Just keep going. Not overlooking a team. Always take them serious, no matter their record. Always take a team serious.”
Senior Christian Tucker-Martin has 66 total tackles and 1.5 sacks and junior Devin Valera has 56 total tackles, two interceptions and a blocked punt.
It took awhile for the Eagles to gel under their new coach, who took over the program in March. Rivers was the running backs’ coach at Highland High the last two seasons and the junior varsity coach last year. He was the head coach at California City in 2019.
“We had a lot of struggles through a lot of things,” Rivers said. “We lost some guys to grades during the summer. Went to a 7-on-7 tournament during the summer and lost every game.
“It went as badly as it could have happened and then we went 0-3. It would have been really easy for kids to kind of quit. To their credit, they didn’t. They kept going to work every day. We kept trying to figure out ‘Hey, how can we fix this thing? How can we get better every single day?’ We just kept getting better, kept getting better and kept getting better and here we are.”
The Eagles then lost their first three games of the season, including a 42-0 loss to Serrano at home to start the season.
“Back then, we didn’t have any chemistry as a team,” Cortez said. “We weren’t built as a team and, later on, we were built as a team and came together. We built that chemistry with each other. The O-line, we didn’t have any chemistry back then and now we have a lot. A lot of team effort now.
“To see all the hard work we put in as a team pays off.”
Although the Eagles lost their second and third games of the season, the results were much closer.
Lancaster lost at Yucca Valley 35-28 on Aug. 26 and 19-14 at Burroughs-Ridgecrest on Sept. 2.
“I think it’s because we knew he came from a winning program, so if anybody knew something about winning, it would be him,” SaMarion said. “I think having a new coach and understanding that we had to have a new mentality going into the season. It took a while for us to be able to accomplish. Everybody’s used to just losing all the time.”
Lancaster scored its first win at Eastside High on Sept. 16, opening Golden League play with a 30-0 victory.
“I feel like we’re starting to work together and that’s helped us a lot,” Mitchell said. “We just got tired of losing.”
Valley Christian, which finished fifth in the Ironwood League, is making its first championship game appearance since 2016, when the Defenders were known as the Crusaders.
The Defenders have won three titles in program history.
Valley Christian junior quarterback Joe DeYoung has thrown for 1,973 yards on 114-of-228 passing, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Sophomore Jojo Apisala has rushed for 729 yards and 10 touchdowns and led the defense with 135 total tackles and eight sacks.
“We’re still going to treat it like a normal game,” Rivers said. “Try to treat it as normally as we can. Try to stay in our routine as much as possible.”
