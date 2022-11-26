Road to the championship

 Skip to main content
High School Football | CIF-SS D12 Championship | Valley Christian at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Lancaster looks to continue making history

LANCASTER — The Lancaster football team has made great strides during the season, from a rocky start under a new head coach in Brandon Rivers to playing in the first championship game in program history.

The Eagles (8-5) have made the most of their first playoff appearance since 2007, advancing to the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 Championship game and will host Valley Christian (6-7) at 7 p.m.  today at Lancaster High School.

