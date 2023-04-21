Angels Yankees Baseball

Associated Press

Angels first base coach Damon Mashore (80) checks on Logan O’Hoppe after he was injured while hitting a single during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees, Thursday, in New York. The Yankees won 9-3.

NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo is among the players happiest with the new restrictions against defensive shifts.

He singled in the opening run in a five-run first inning, going 3 for 3 with a pair of walks to help New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 Thursday and take two of three in the high-profile matchup of MVPs.

