LANCASTER – Antelope Valley High senior Bryan Rios said he still stayed in shape over the past 17 months during the pandemic.
Rios’ work showed as the Golden League returned to cross country action since October of 2019 on Saturday morning on a modified course at Eastside High School as the Lions hosted the ‘Lopes.
Rios was the only competitor for AV High as the majority of its runners didn’t meet the regulations of having completed five practices, according to AV High boys’ head coach Jose Perez.
That didn’t stop Rios though as he finished in first place in the total of six competitors with a time of 19 minutes and 5.65 seconds. Eastside’s Jesus Flores was second at 20:35.54.
“I thought I started off strong. I was at a sub-5minute pace, but then a little bit of fatigue set in. But it’s all mental. I had to remember that I wanted it more than anybody out here,” the senior Rios said. “I ran (throughout COVID 19), but I had to make sure to rest my body too. Resting is a big part of any athlete. During pregame I had a little bit of butterflies, but I remembered that I had to bring it. I was a little surprised at my time, but I was pleased and I just want to keep improving.”
All Golden League schools this season will only have dual meets between league teams only.
“I’m pleased with the way the meet went today. This is really the first event for high schools and we were working out the kinks. I felt like everybody from our coaches and staff and administration to (AV’s) administration did a great job,” Eastside boys’ head coach Gil Gomez said. “I thought the boys ran well today. We have some kids who aren’t running and it’s hard with limited numbers and limited practice, but everybody finished today.”
Gomez, who also serves as the school’s athletic director, designed the 3-mile course relatively easy with the amount of open space behind Eastside’s football field.
“We knew we had a large open space,” he said. “It’s very well groomed and very user friendly.”
Gomez said that he would like to use the course if the district moves forward and allows Golden League Finals. As of right now, no finals are set, with only three dual meets for the season.
“I’m just very excited for the kids. I’m excited for them because they are doing something they enjoy. I’m so thankful the district has given us and them this chance with the protocols and guidelines in place to be able to compete,” Perez said. “They are very motivated to be out here. You can see the excitement in them.”
The boys’ field was rounded out by all Eastside runners, Irvin Garcia (23:52.09), Thomas Douglas (26:59.11), Herbeth Zelaya (27:06.29) and Achilles Smith (31:39.28).
Stephanie Carranza finished in first place on the girls’ side as she defeated her other four teammates. The ‘Lopes didn’t field a team for various reasons but expects to in upcoming meets. Carranza led the field with a time of 23:03.28.
“It was really tiring. My body is not used to it. I didn’t consistently train during COVID,” Carranza said. “My goal was to hit where I was my junior year. Right now I’m a little bit sore. I was super nervous. I wasn’t sure how I was going to do, but I was pleased the way I ran.”
Rose Anguiano (24:16.99) ran a solid race and finished second. Stephanie Galindo (25:42.42), Chayse Gomez (27:11.20) and Hayley Valencia (31:03.29) rounded out the field for the Lions.
“One thing that I have seen is kids’ mental health and it’s good to have them competing again. It’s good to have them running towards a goal,” Eastside girls’ head coach Jill Cleveland said. “Now the kids can strive to get better. Considering we’ve only been practicing for (less than) four weeks the kids should be happy how they ran. And selfishly I’m glad to be back coaching.”
The Lions host Lancaster next Saturday at Eastside High School on the same course.
