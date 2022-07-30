Pac-12 Media Day Football

Associated Press

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley speaks during the Pac-12 Conference college football media day, Friday, in Los Angeles. Riley is one of three new coaches in the Pac-12 this season.

LOS ANGELES — Coaching changes in the Pac-12 are a given, but it is rare when it happens to three of the most recognizable programs in the conference.

Such is the case with Southern California, Oregon, and Washington, which have new coaches on the sideline this season. The schools have won five of the last six conference titles.

