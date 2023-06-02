Memorial Golf

Davis Riley watches his shot to the ninth green during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament on Thursday in Dublin, Ohio.

 

 Darron Cummings

DUBLIN, Ohio — Davis Riley opened with a 67 at the Memorial to finish atop the leaderboard after the opening round for the second straight year. And that’s where the similarities end.

Riley birdied three of his last four holes Thursday afternoon when the turf was firm and the wind was swirling and the bad breaks led to big numbers, as Rory McIlroy found out.

