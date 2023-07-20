MLS All-Star Game Soccer

Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Dénis Bouanga (right) shoots in front of Arsenal defender Ben White (left) and midfielder Jorginho in the first half of the MLS All-Star Game, Wednesday, in Washington.

 Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — If this was the reception for Declan Rice in the U.S. capital, imagine this season in London.

Arsenal’s new midfield star came on as a second-half substitute and helped finish off a 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday night. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all scored — but those weren’t the only highlights for the many red-clad Arsenal supporters in the crowd at Audi Field.

