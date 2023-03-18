P12 Stanford UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) brings the ball upcourt against Stanford during the second half of a Pac-12 women’s tournament semifinal game, March 3, in Las Vegas.

 

 Chase Stevens

LOS ANGELES — It’s finally here, my chance to play in March Madness.

I grew up a huge college basketball fan, watching the NCAA Tournament and college games all the time. I used to do NCAA pools when I was younger and did pretty well. I took them seriously and made my brackets based off what I had seen throughout the season. I admit I did pretty well and usually ended up on the winning side of things.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.