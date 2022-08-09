Panthers Football

Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) passes as Sam Darnold (14) and Baker Mayfield (6) look on during the team’s training camp at Wofford College on Aug. 2 in Spartanburg, S.C.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two weeks into training camp and the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation remains unsettled.

Coach Matt Rhule said both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have had good days, but he’s not ready to declare a starter. Rhule said that decision could come after the team’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 19, one that would allow one quarterback to settle in and get the majority of the work in practice.

