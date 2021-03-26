PHOENIX — Jimmy Nelson has earned a job with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after missing last season due to a back injury.
The Dodgers selected the 31-year-old pitcher to the 40-man roster Thursday and he signed a contract that pays $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.
Nelson allowed an unearned run over seven innings in four spring training appearances, giving up four hits and holding batters to a .160 average. He struck out nine and walked one.
Nelson can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses for innings: $250,000 each for 90 and each additional 15 through 165. He also can earn $1 million for games: $250,000 apiece for 40, 50, 60 and 65.
Nelson signed with the Dodgers before last season but they said July 6 he needed lower back surgery and he didn’t pitch all season. He had $277,778 in prorated pay from his $750,000 base salary. Nelson was among 11 major leaguers whose salaries were less than the $286,500 advance they received when the season’s start was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles declined his $2 million option in November, triggering a $500,000 buyout and allowing him to become a free agent. The right-hander agreed to a minor league contract with the Dodgers the following month.
Nelson, who turns 32 on June 5, is 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA in 119 career games, all with Milwaukee. He had a career year with the Brewers in 2017, with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 29 starts, then missed all of 2018 after right shoulder surgery. He was limited to 22 innings in 2019 due to elbow problems.
Los Angeles opened a roster spot by transferring right-hander Tommy Kahnle to the 60-day injured list. Kahnle is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 5 and agreed in December to a $4.75 million, two-year deal with the Dodgers.
Infielder Sheldon Neuse was optioned to minor league camp.
DODGERS 5, CUBS 2
Dustin May pitched five solid innings for Los Angeles, allowing a run, two hits and a walk while striking out six. Kenley Jansen followed by striking out two of his three batters. Matt Beaty homered for the Dodgers, and Will Smith had two hits and three RBIs.
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay continued to struggle for Chicago, allowing two runs in 3.1 innings. The 26-year-old showed promise over four starts last season but has a 10.57 ERA this spring. The Cubs had just five hits.
ROCKIES 6, ANGELS 5
Shohei Ohtani hit his fifth spring homer for Los Angeles. José Iglesias and Max Stassi homered back-to-back and Juan Lagares later connected. Dylan Bundy struck out seven over 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, two of them home runs.
Chris Owings hit two home runs and C.J. Cron had three hits, including a home run, for Colorado. Austin Gomber gave up five runs on eight hits, four of them home runs, 5.1 innings. Daniel Bard struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
ROYALS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 1
Kansas City reliever Ervin Santana struck out five consecutive batters and fanned seven in three hitless innings. Danny Duffy started and gave up a run on four hits over 4.1 inning. Jorge Soler, Adalberto Mondesi, Carlos Santana and Ryan McBroom all homered.
Arizona starter Luke Weaver struck out eight over 5.1 innings. He also allowed seven runs on seven hits, three of them home runs. Pavin Smith homered.
ATHLETICS 8, MARINERS 5
Oakland starter Frankie Montas allowed four runs on three hits, walked three and struck out a pair in two innings. Stephen Piscotty, Jed Lowrie and Matt Chapman homered.
Nick Margevicius yielded five hits over 3.2 innings for Seattle, walking two and striking out four. Jack Reinheimer and Cal Raleigh each hit a two-run double and Jarred Kelenic had an RBI double.
WHITE SOX 9, REDS 3
White Sox starter Dylan Cease allowed a run over five innings, giving up three hits, issuing four walks and striking out six. Zack Collins, the 10th overall draft pick in 2016, had two hits, including a home run, to raise his average to .333. Nick Madrigal, Billy Hamilton, Adam Eaton and Nick Williams each stole second base in the first four innings.
José De León struck out seven over his four-inning start, allowing seven runs on seven hits. Cheslor Cuthbert hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer.
BRAVES 5, RAYS 2
Drew Smyly had his best outing in his third start for Atlanta, throwing five shutout innings. The left-hander, who began the day with an 11.25 ERA in his first spring with the Braves, allowed one hit and one walk, striking out six. Marcell Ozuna hit his second home run and doubled. Chris Martin struck out the side in the ninth.
Michael Wacha made his fourth start for Tampa Bay, pitching five innings and allowing one run on four hits and a walk. It was the first run allowed by Wacha in 12 innings in his first spring with the Rays. Chaz Roe replaced Wacha after Ozzie Albies’ hit to lead off the sixth, surrendering Ozuna’s homer. Austin Meadows drove in a run with a pop-fly double that Braves center fielder Cristian Pache lost in the sun. Greg Jones, one of five shortstops on the Rays’ top 10 prospect list, had been 0 for 8 this spring until homering.
MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 3
Reigning NL batting champion Juan Soto left in the middle of the first inning with what Washington manager Dave Martinez said was a cramp in his right calf.
“I didn’t want to take any chances,” Martinez said.
The Nationals slugger drew an 11-pitch walk in the top of the first. Soto stayed in to run while the next two batters were retired. He then was replaced in right field in the bottom half of the inning by Gerardo Parra.
Rookie Jazz Chisholm singled and walked twice, stealing three bases and scoring two runs for Miami. Jesus Aguilar had a two-run single in a four-run third, scoring on Garrett Cooper’s second home run. Miguel Rojas hit his second homer and had three hits. Sixto Sánchez made his third start, yielding a run on three hits and a walk in 3.1 innings.
Reliever Luis Avilán opened for Washington, allowing a run but no hits, walking two in two innings. Closer Daniel Hudson followed Avilán and retired two batters, yielding two runs on three hits and a walk. Ryan Zimmerman had an RBI single in the third. Gerardo Parra doubled in a run in the eighth.
ORIOLES 10, PIRATES 9
Austin Hays homered, tripled and doubled for Baltimore. Ryan Mountcastle hit his fourth homer and Trey Mancini had a two-run single. Keegan Akin struggled in his second start and fourth appearance, surrendering six runs on eight hits and two walks in 2.1 innings.
Philip Evans had four hits for Pittsbugh. Todd Frazier doubled and singled in his first game since being slowed by lower back tightness on March 19.
ASTROS 3, CARDINALS 0
Jose Urquidy pitched five perfect innings in his fourth start for Houston, striking out four. Brandon Bielak completed the shutout, allowing two hits and two walks in four innings. José Altuve hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first. Carlos Correa and Yordan Álvarez had back-to-back doubles.
Daniel Ponce de Leon struggled in his third start and fifth appearance for St. Louis, surrendering three runs on five hits and six walks in 4.1 innings. Nolan Arenado had a double in three trips.
TWINS 7, RED SOX 4
Boston rookie Bobby Dalbec hit his seventh home run, breaking a tie with teammate Michael Chavis and the Dodgers’ Corey Seager for most in the majors this spring.
Martín Pérez made his fourth start for Boston, allowing five runs — all unearned — on five hits, striking out four in four innings. Jonathan Araúz and César Puello homered.
Randy Dobnak, who has locked up the fifth spot in the Minnesota rotation with his performance this spring, made his third start in his fourth appearance, allowing one run on Dalbec's homer in five innings. It was the first run allowed by Dobnak in 13.2 innings. Byron Buxton doubled with the bases loaded in the first, driving in three. Josh Donaldson hit his second home run.
PHILLIES 13, YANKEES 12
Former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run first inning for Philadelphia. Matt Moore was knocked around in his fourth start and fifth appearance — he retired two batters, yielding two runs on three hits while throwing 29 pitches in the first before Zach Warren came in to get the final out. Moore returned to the mound in the second, struggling through 3 2/3 innings and surrendering five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six. Bryce Harper doubled and singled.
Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the spring, connecting in the first inning for a long drive after DJ LeMahieu led off with a single. Gleyber Torres hit his third homer. Michael King didn’t make it out of the first inning in his third start for New York, surrendering five runs on two hits, a walk and two hit batters, recording one out. Trevor Lane got the final two outs before King returned to the mound in the second. King allowed seven runs on five hits, two walks and hit three batters in 2.1 innings.
BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 3 (10 INNINGS)
Steven Matz made his fourth start for Toronto and first against a team other than the Phillies, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an RBI double and scored on a single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Casey Mize had his best outing in his fourth start and fifth appearance for Detroit, striking out nine in four innings. Mize, who came into the game having allowed 11 runs on 12 hits and 10 walks in 10 innings this spring, gave up two runs on five hits with no walks. Starter Michael Fulmer pitched three innings in relief, yielding one run on three hits, striking out five. Tigers pitchers combined to fan 17. Eric Hae hit his third home run.
PADRES 11, RANGERS 10
Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in his return two days after leaving a game with shoulder discomfort, easing fears the 22-year-old star might not be in top form for opening day. He cracked a three-run homer to the opposite field in the sixth inning while serving as the designated hitter, his third homer this spring. Hours after being named San Diego’s opening day starter, Yu Darvish allowed four runs and four walks in three innings.
Texas had eight stolen bases, including three each for Charlie Culberson and Adolis Garcia. Garcia also had a solo homer among his three hits, and Jose Trevino had three hits and two RBIs.
BREWERS 2, GIANTS 2
Brett Anderson pitched two-run ball over 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and striking out three for Milwaukee. The 33-year-old left-hander has a 2.35 ERA in five starts this spring. Anderson also had an RBI single.
LaMonte Wade hit a two-run homer for San Francisco. Aaron Sanchez allowed two runs in 3.1 innings as the Giants starter, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out three.
