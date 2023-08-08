Hall of Fame Football

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 poses with their busts after the induction ceremony, Saturday, in Canton, Ohio. From left are: Ken Riley II, representing his father Ken Riley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ronde Barber, Joe Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Scott Howley, representing his father Chuck Howley, and Mindy Coryell Lewis, representing her father Don Coryell.

 

CANTON, Ohio — Revis Island has a new home in “Football Heaven.”

After Joe Klecko and Fireman Ed got the green-clad crowd roaring “J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!” four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis took his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

