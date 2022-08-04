The Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series, presented by the High Desert Runners, is back.
Or, at least, an abbreviated version of it is back.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 9:43 am
The series, which was canceled the past two years because of the COVID pandemic, returns to Pelona Vista Park at 6:30 p.m. tonight for an approximately 3-mile race. Mandatory check-in begins at 5:45 p.m.
Instead of a seven meets, this year will have four, which will be on every Thursday this month — tonight, Aug. 11, 18 and 25.
Race organizers were hopeful the triple-digit summer would cool off a bit by now. The projected temperature for today’s race will be in the low 90s to high 80s.
The series will not include the 1-mile kids fun run and trophies will not be given out at the end of the four weeks.
There is no entry fee, but the High Desert Runners ask for a minimum $1 donation per meet from all participants to offset series expenses and to pay for other activities and programs of the club.
The High Desert Runners is a 501(c) 3 non-profit public benefit corporation; all donations are tax-deductible.
Water and a sports drink will be available at the finish. There might be a watermelon feed at the final meet.
For more information, contact cross country series coordinators Alan Brown at 661-406-9804 or dabrown1222@gmail.com or James Mitchell at 661-313-6349 or jrmitch85@gmail.com.
