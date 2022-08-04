Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series

Valley Press files

A young runner (center) runs out of his shoe at the start of the Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series kids fun run on Aug. 8, 2019, at Pelona Vista Park. The AV Summer Cross Country Series returns to action today, but will not feature the kids fun run.

The Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series, presented by the High Desert Runners, is back.

Or, at least, an abbreviated version of it is back.

