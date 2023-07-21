MIDLAND, Mich. — Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis shot a 9-under 61 in better-ball play Thursday at rainy Midland Country Club to take the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

“We look forward to this event all year,” Lewis said. “We plan it in January, which outfits we’re going to wear. We’re just looking forward to tomorrow and just this whole week.”

