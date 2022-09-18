WNBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas, front left, knocks the ball from Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (22) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn.

 

 Jessica Hill

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Four times Connecticut has faced elimination this year in the WNBA playoffs and four times the Sun have responded with a convincing win to stay alive.

The most convincing came Thursday, when Connecticut bounced back from two losses in Las Vegas to rout the Aces 105-76 at home in Game 3 of the Finals, putting six players in double figures and outscoring Vegas 64-26 in the paint. The margin of victory was the largest in a WNBA Finals elimination game.

