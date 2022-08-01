 Skip to main content
Little League Softball | Senior Softball World Series | District 51

Representing the West

District 51 plays today at Senior Softball World Series

D51 Senior Softball World Series

Contributed

The Antelope Valley District 51 All-Star players and coaches pose with their championship banner after winning the Western Regional Senior Softball Tournament on July 26 in Missoula, Montana. With the win, the squad earned the right to represent the West at the Senior Softball World Series, which begins today in Delaware.

The Antelope Valley District 51 All-Star team begins the Senior Softball World Series today in Lower Sussex, Delaware.

The team went undefeated in the Southern California State Tournament and the Western Regional and will try to keep up that effort as it plays Illinois, representing the Central Region, at 5 p.m. today on ESPN+.

