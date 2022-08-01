Representing the West

The Antelope Valley District 51 All-Star team begins the Senior Softball World Series today in Lower Sussex, Delaware.
The team went undefeated in the Southern California State Tournament and the Western Regional and will try to keep up that effort as it plays Illinois, representing the Central Region, at 5 p.m. today on ESPN+.
The squad, which is managed by Kitty Gonzalez and coached by Ralph Rodriguez and Chris Memory, is made up of 10 girls from around the Antelope Valley — Mya Gonzalez (Quartz Hill High School), Analise Memory (Highland), Paisley Memory (Highland), Kaylei Victoria (QHHS), Sadie Mendoza (Vasquez), Victoria Rodriguez (Knight), Shaylee Scripter (Paraclete), Sydney Scripter (Paraclete), Malianan Tavai (Paraclete) and Yadira Montes (Royal High School-Simi Valley).
District 51 won the Southern California State title after going 4-0 in the tournament, which ran from July 9-14 at West Lancaster Little League.
The squad defeated Azusa (D19) 18-1, then Fontana (D71) 18-0 and District 43 19-0. District 43 won a loser’s bracket game to get back to the championship where District 51 won 10-1.
The All-Stars then represented Southern California at the Western Regional Tournament from July 22-26 in Missoula, Montana, where they went 8-0 with a close championship game.
District 51 defeated Washington 16-1 and Arizona 12-1 on July 22 and topped Hawaii 12-1 and the host team (Missoula, Montana) 14-2 the following day.
Victoria had 11 strikeouts and pitched five innings against Arizona, while Shaylee Scriptor recorded six RBIs against Hawaii and Sydney Scriptor posted five RBIs against the host team.
In the final pool play games on July 24, District 51 defeated Northern California 17-1 and Billings, Montana 15-0.
Gonzalez recorded six RBIs and three hits against Northern California, adding four RBIs against Montana. The Scriptor sisters combined for seven hits against Montana.
In the semifinals, the All-Stars again defeated the host team, 16-0.
Victoria had six RBIs of her own in the semifinals, as well as three hits. She also pitched three innings and struck out six batters.
But in the championship game, District 51 had to stay strong to get past Hawaii, 5-4.
Gonzalez hit a two-run home run in the second inning of the title game and District 51 led 3-1 after four innings. But Hawaii chipped away with a run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
District 51 scored two runs in the seventh, which included a game-winning hit by Victoria.
In the World Series, District 51 is representing the West United States and will be playing not only teams from around the country, but also teams from other countries.
The West is in Pool B for pool play with teams from Florida, Illinois, Canada and Netherlands. The other pool consists of teams from Texas, Curacao, Philippines and two teams from Delaware.
District 51 plays Canada (Calgary, Alberta) at noon on Tuesday, Netherlands (Europe-Africa) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Florida (Southeast) at noon on Thursday. All of the games, along with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday and Saturday, will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The tournament championship game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
