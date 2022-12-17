McIlroy Norman Golf

Associated Press

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman watches play during the pro-am of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament on July 28 in Bedminster, N.J. Norman confirmed on Friday that LIV Golf executive Atul Khosla has resigned after a year on the job.

 

 Seth Wenig

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive hired to be the chief operating officer of LIV Golf has resigned after one year as the Saudi-backed rival circuit moves toward a league format, The New York Times reported.

Atul Khosla was expected to lead LIV Golf into its franchise model of 12 four-man teams in which players and the LIV Golf League would have equity.

