Angels Cardinals Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Luis Rengifo (2) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in St. Louis. The Angels won 11-7 to finish a three-game sweep of the Cardinals.

ST. LOUIS — Luis Rengifo homered, drove in four runs and finished a triple shy of the cycle, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-7 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

The Angels won for the fourth straight time to improve to four games above .500 for the first time since June 1, 2022. The Cardinals lost their sixth in a row and have dropped nine of their last 10.

