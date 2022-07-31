Rangers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Luis Rengifo celebrates his two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday in Anaheim.

 Jae C. Hong

ANAHEIM — With Mike Trout sidelined by back issues, the Los Angeles Angels have received a jolt of offense from an unlikely source.

Luis Rengifo hit a go-ahead, two-run double as the Angels rallied for five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Saturday night.

