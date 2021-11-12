Remembering Lew

The Antelope Valley lost an accomplished, lifelong resident when Lewis “Lew” Leroy Arnold, 87, lost his battle with COVID, combined with other underlying conditions, on Sept. 3.
At the time of his death, the family held a small burial ceremony.
The memorial for all who knew Lew will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Grace Chapel, 44648 15th St. W., Lancaster.
Lew Arnold was what you could call a Renaissance man. He never let anything hold him back from what he wanted to accomplish in life.
He was athletic, coached and played in many different sports as a youth and adult, was a champion dancer with wife Patricia Arnold, raised cattle, owned a restaurant, owned a DJ business with Pat and taught thousands of Valley residents to dance, just to name a few of his accomplishments.
“He wouldn’t give up on anything,” Lew’s wife of 31 years Patricia “Pat” Arnold said. “He was not a quitter for anything he wanted to accomplish.”
His journey of life endeavors began in Palmdale in 1934 when he was delivered at home by Doc Sorensen, the third of Roy and Lillian Arnold’s four children.
He first fell in love with sports at age 12-13, on the Starks and Stars softball team sponsored by Starks Chevrolet. The team played in the field just south of Palmdale Elementary, where Lew attended, and traveled to other areas to compete.
He continued to play sports at Antelope Valley High School, competing and lettering in football, basketball and baseball. He was also in the marching band with the Antelopes, marching in the 1950 Rose Bowl Parade.
He continued his career in the three sports at Antelope Valley Junior College and was a member of the first AVC basketball team to reach the Final Four in 1953.
In 2014, Lew was inducted into the AVC Hall of Fame for his coaching and athletic career. The following year, he was inducted into the AVHS Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in athletics.
After junior college, Lew earned a football scholarship to play at Fresno State, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in physical education and his Master’s Degree in administration.
Lew’s first teaching position after college was at Trona High School from 1958-59, where he taught several subjects and was the First Lieutenant ROTC Cadet Corp Commander. He also coached the football team to an undefeated season.
In 1959, Lew began teaching at Palmdale High School, where he also coached football, basketball and baseball.
In 1970, Quartz Hill football coach John Albee convinced Lew to help him coach the then-Rebels. He was there for three years until a clerical error transferred him to AVHS. He accepted the transfer to his alma mater, regardless of the error, and remained with the Antelopes through 1989.
Then, he was asked to teach at brand-new Highland, which he did for one year before retiring in 1990.
And then, Lew’s second life began.
He met Pat in 1987 at the Calico Saloon.
“This tall, handsome cowboy in the black hat walked over and asked me to dance. … I couldn’t imagine what a life I would have from that one thing happening,” Pat said. “We traveled everywhere, went everywhere and did everything. What a life I had.”
The two married in 1990. It was Lew’s idea that he and Pat would start competing in dance competitions in 1989.
That led to 400 trophies and 25 world championship titles in country western, swing and ballroom competition from 1989-1995. The couple also owned and operated a successful DJ business for 15 years, choreographed for television and commercials and danced in commercials together.
They also created, coached and choreographed a world champion teen dance team and an individual dancer to world champion status, Mike, who still dances and teaches today.
Aside from the big three sports of football, baseball and basketball, Lew also competed in tennis tournaments, beginning to play the sport in 1975, when his daughter, Ann, played for Quartz Hill. He started going to competitions with his friend Steve Worthington.
For the past 20 years, he played tennis with his friends three times a week at Antelope Valley Country Club.
He always wanted to excel at anything he picked up.
“We always said his middle name should have been Competition, not Leroy, because everything he did he wanted to compete in,” Pat said. “He was an extremely talented, committed man.”
That competitiveness was shown in 2014 when Lew came home from the Huntsman Senior Games, the largest annual multi-sport event in the world for athletes 50 and over, with a bronze medal in the Open Men’s Tennis Doubles 80-84 division with Ronald Boone from Washington, Utah.
“He won the bronze and he was so pissed off,” Pat said. “It really pissed him off. He still was talking to it up to (this year). He was going back for the gold.”
His accomplishments didn’t end there.
Lew’s first job was a dish washer at the Palmdale Hotel at age 12. He then worked at the Baker Pharmacy, later known as the Hertel Pharmacy when Don Hertel bought it. Lew was a soda jerk, washed dishes, cleaned up the place, stocked shelves and stuffed newspapers.
During the summers in high school, he worked at Courson Park Pool, including the first year it opened in 1949. He started out as a locker attendant, then lifeguard, senior lifeguard and pool manager. He taught swimming and diving and was involved in the water ballet for the Aquacades every summer.
Lew was also a form diver and a part of the “clown diving” exhibitions for many years.
He then became an underwater scuba instructor and was the 15th instructor in Los Angeles County.
Lew had his pilot’s license, co-owning his own plane for many years. He was a cattle rancher in the 1970s and 80s at Ritter Ranch and helped manage Ritter Park Sportsman’s Club where many celebrities came for guided hunting trips, including Roy Rogers, Andy Griffith, OJ Simpson, General Doolittle, Jim Garner (who also filmed a movie there), astronauts and more.
Lew also owned Del Sur Gardens, at 90th St. West and Ave. J, for many years and was a state auctioneer.
He trained dogs for movies, commercials and print work well into his 80s. Pat said he loved his dogs.
He and Pat also volunteered at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics, driving athletes from the Olympic Village to their venues.
With so many different interests and accomplishments, Lew always stayed humble, putting God first in his life and instructing his children and other family members to do the same.
“He would be so embarrassed and humbled by this,” Pat said. “He didn’t want any attention for anything.”
Lew was also a wonderful partner to Pat, encouraging her to follow her own dreams.
“He encouraged me in my painting,” she said. “He wanted me to get it done and get it in the Fair this year. So I was getting it done, then they stopped the Fair. So, I couldn’t put it in for him, but I can put it in for him next year. I will do that in his honor.”
Lew is survived by Pat and their combined children from their first marriages — Kim, Jill (Brian), Mike (MaryAnn), Ann (Dan), Deana (Steve), Lys (Lou), John (Mariah) — 12 Grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his sister Joy, many nieces and nephews, his first wife Dorothy and best friends Grady and Sandra and Marv and Carol.
“He was a wonderful man, fantastic father, grandfather, great-grandpa,” Pat said. “He was awesome. I couldn’t ask for a better partner in life.”
