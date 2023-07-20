SEC Media Days Football

Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks during the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, in Nashville, Tenn.

 

 George Walker IV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Right tackle JC Latham knows only too well that Bryce Young and Will Anderson are in the NFL now, along with eight other players that were with Alabama last year. Yet Crimson Tide tradition remains. So does coach Nick Saban, whose roster is always so stocked he never even appears to reload.

So go ahead. Make back-to-back national champ Georgia the preseason favorite to win the Southeastern Conference.

