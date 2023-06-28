MLS Whitecaps LAFC Soccer

Associated Press

Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) celebrates with forward Carlos Vela (10) after scoring during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday in Los Angeles. Bouanga was voted in as an All-Star.

 

 Ashley Landis

NEW YORK — Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Dénis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

The MLS All-Stars announced Tuesday will face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal on July 19 in Washington.

