APTOPIX Bengals Chiefs Football

Associated Press

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with defensive end Frank Clark (right) after the NFL AFC Championship game against the Bengals, Sunday, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20.

 Brynn Anderson

Andy Reid was an unknown assistant in Green Bay when Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie took a chance on hiring Brett Favre’s position coach to revive a struggling franchise in Philadelphia.

A newspaper headline greeted Reid’s arrival with a headline that said: “Andy Who?”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.