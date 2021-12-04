Regional Champs

BLYTHE — The Quartz Hill football team began celebrating before the clock had ticked down and before the Royals even got the ball for their game-ending possession.
Quartz Hill started celebrating when its defense made another fourth-down stop against Palo Verde Valley, this time at midfield with one minute and three seconds remaining in the game.
Quartz Hill rallied in the second half, overcame three turnovers and rode a stellar defensive effort in a 26-20 victory at Palo Verde Valley High School on Friday in a CIF State Division 6AA South Regional game.
The Royals (10-4) advance to the State Division 6AA championship game for the first time in program history and will play at Argonaut next Saturday at 6 p.m. Argonaut defeated St. Vincent de Paul 41-12 in the North Regional game.
The Royals won the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship with a 43-8 win at Compton on Saturday.
Quartz Hill won CIF-Southern Section championships in 2008 and 2017. The 2017 Quartz Hill team lost at Bishop Diego in a State Bowl 3-AA first-round game after winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 championship.
Quartz Hill rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit against Palo Verde (11-3), scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 20-14 lead.
The Yellow Jackets scored early in the fourth quarter, but missed a kick on the point-after attempt, to tie the game at 20-20. Quartz Hill failed on a 2-point conversion run attempt after its third touchdown.
The tie did not last long, as Quartz Hill retook the lead on the following possession, starting with a long kickoff return by junior London Mitchell to put the Royals at midfield with 7:38 remaining in the game.
Quartz Hill senior quarterback CJ Crawford capped the six-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:17 remaining in the game, giving the Royals a 26-20 lead. Quartz Hill fumbled the ball on the PAT attempt.
Palo Verde Valley advanced the ball 30 yards to the 50-yard line on its final drive, but were stopped on fourth-and-5 at the 50 with 1:03 remaining, as Palo Verde junior quarterback Rio Albanez sailed an incomplete pass.
The Royals lined up in the victory formation to take a knee and wind down the clock, as Quartz Hill coach James Vondra received an ice bath from his players on the sideline.
Quartz Hill finished with 277 total yards.
Quartz Hill junior Ashtin Dupleasis led the Royals’ rushing game with 127 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, while Crawford rushed for 78 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.
Crawford also completed 7-of-11 passes for 59 yards. Senior wide receiver Nick Williams caught three passes for 27 yards and also broke up a pass in the end zone in the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets finished with 319 yards rushing on a combined 53 carries and three different players rushing for at least 90 yards.
Albanez completed 3-of-5 passes for negative one yard.
The Quartz Hill defense made a big stop on the opening drive of the game, stopping Palo Verde Valley on fourth-and-4 at the Quartz Hill 11-yard line.
The Royals then marched down the field on their first possession, going 94 yards with Dupleasis scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run to give Quartz Hill an early 7-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets were able to respond on their second drive of the game, as junior Markus Macon scored on a 52-yard run in the final seconds of the first quarter.
The Royals committed their first turnover of the game on the ensuing drive.
Crawford was intercepted by Palo Verde junior Xavier Gonzales-Pinon at midfield.
The Yellow Jackets were unable to capitalize on the turnover, as the Quartz Hill defense stopped them at the 19-yard line on fourth-and-4.
Quartz Hill turned the ball over again on the next possession.
The Royals fumbled the ball at midfield and Palo Verde junior Diego Rivera recovered the ball for the Yellow Jackets, who got favorable field position thanks to a Quartz Hill personal foul penalty at the end of the play.
Palo Verde Valley would capitalize on the turnover on the following drive, taking advantage of two Quartz Hill penalties on the drive.
Palo Verde senior Aizik Gonzalez capped an 11-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, giving the Yellow Jackets a 14-7 halftime lead.
Although Dupleasis had a sizable return on the ensuing kickoff, returning it approximately 30 yards to midfield, Palo Verde junior Parker Loureiro had the first sack of the game in the final seconds of the second quarter to eliminate any threat Quartz Hill had to end the first half on a positive note.
The Royals had 141 total yards in offense in the first half, while the Yellow Jackets had 191 totals yards.
Quartz Hill rebounded to start the second half, starting with an explosive kickoff return by Dupleasis, returning the ball to the Palo Verde 35-yard line.
Dupleasis capped a seven-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-all.
The Quartz Hill defense forced Palo Verde to punt on its opening possession of the second half.
The Royals kept the momentum on their second possession, scoring on a 12-yard run by Crawford to give Quartz Hill a 20-14 lead.
Palo Verde Valley was able to stop the Royals’ momentum, forcing a turnover early in the fourth quarter, recovering a fumble for the Royals’ third and final turnover of the game.
The Yellow Jackets capitalized on the miscue, as Gonzales-Pinon scored on a 20-yard run on fourth down to tie the game at 20-20.
Palo Verde Valley won the CIF-San Diego Division V Championship with a 41-19 win over Mission Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.