BORON — A warm Saturday morning sun welcomed runners back in Boron for the return of Reggie’s Run for Kicks.
After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the 5K run/walk to raise money to buy athletic shoes for kids who can’t afford them returned to its familiar route, starting in front of the Twenty Mule Team Museum and featuring a lap around the Boron High School football field.
“The weather made it amazing. It’s been so windy lately,” said Drake Job, a 2013 Boron High graduate who finished second overall. “It’s just nice to be out here again supporting a good cause in Reggie’s Run. I appreciate Jimbo and his family putting this on, so that the kids in the community and the surrounding communities can have shoes for sports. It’s always nice to come out and support it.”
Kaytee Job, Drake’s wife and a 2016 Boron High grad, was the first female finisher and has seen firsthand the impact the event has.
Kaytee Job teaches kindergarten at West Boron Elementary School and helps coach junior varsity volleyball.
“It’s nice to see the money going into this used for the students,” Kaytee Job said. “It’s just special to see it actually give to the community. You see it personally with the kids it benefits. It means a lot.
“There were actually a few girls in volleyball that were able to get shoes because of Reggie’s Kicks.”
Event founder Jim Boghosian said the sponsors have continued to contribute money to the charity.
He said in recent years the charity has helped pay for 17 kids to participate in Little League and over 200 in youth football.
“We’ve done really well this year,” said Jim Boghosian, who is known as Jimbo. “I think we’re doing OK. The money goes to the right place. It goes to the kids.”
The event is named after Reggie Heard, a 2011 Boron High graduate who was killed in 2014.
Jim Boghosian became Heard’s legal guardian during his junior year of high school after Heard’s father died in November 2009, so he could finish at Boron High School.
The last time the race was held, in 2019, the nonprofit, Reggie’s Kicks for Kids, was able to purchase 106 pairs of shoes for kids.
A total of 72 people participated in the event in 2019, but upon its return on Saturday, it featured 36 participants. The age range of the participants was four to 78.
“I think it’s kind of hard to reboot a thing,” said Sara Boghosian, Jimbo’s daughter who helps run the event. “I think we’re going to have a smaller turnout than we usually have. It’s hard after not having it for two years.”
Gabriel Boghosian, Jimbo’s grandson from Wyoming who ran the event, said it was harder to get the word out about the run.
“Probably people will hear about this, that it’s back on,” Gabriel Boghosian said. “My grandpa not running the gym anymore, getting word out is a little harder, but I think now that we’re back and running, it’s good. It’s cool that we’ve been able to keep fundraising and continue to give shoes to kids in need, even through COVID. Now we can get the ball rolling even more. It’s awesome.”
John Carey, who is a member of the High Desert Runners and the Over the Hill Track Club, was the event’s oldest participant at 78 and hoped more people from throughout the Antelope Valley would participate in the future.
“It just helps the kids,” Carey said. “It’s a community effort. A lot of kids can’t afford their shoes.
“Maybe next year people from the Antelope Valley can come up and enjoy the museums and coffee shops.”
Will Polbos, a Boron resident who was running the race for the second time, won the event with a time of 19 minutes and 31 seconds.
“I live here. I support Bo,” Polbos said. “It was good. The weather is good. The past two weeks were windy, but now it’s good.”
Polbos said the weather the past few weeks, windy and colder, would have been more favorable for the run. He said he runs 100 miles a week.
Polbos competed in the Mt. Charleston Marathon in Las Vegas on April 1 and his time was good enough to qualify for next year’s Boston Marathon.
“I run a lot,” he said. “I run slow though. I run low heart rate training. In the race you can run fast.”
Drake Job finished second with a time of 20:45. Drake finished first in 2019 with a time of 19:49.
“I don’t think it would have mattered what shape I was in this year,” Drake Job said. “Will, he’s a good runner. He’s fast. I need to train with him.”
Job said he was injured running the St. George Marathon in 2019 and took a year and a half off.
“I’ve just gotten back into running probably the last two months,” he said. “So it’s nice to get back into it and I’ve signed up for the St. George Marathon again.”
Kaytee Job was running in the event for the third time.
“I really today was just trying to finish,” she said. “I was just trying to run it without stopping. That was my only goal. Run and not walk. It was good. The weather was super nice. Everyone here is super fun. Everyone is super encouraging. I think it’s because we’re all here to support Reggie. It’s awesome. It was a great run today.”
Many of the participants chose to walk the route, many with small children and a few pushing strollers.
Connie Buchs walked the route and is coming up on the seventh anniversary of a double lung transplant.
“The lungs weren’t an issue,” she said. “I haven’t been out walking because of the weather. It wasn’t the lungs. They are doing me good.”
Sara Boghosian, who spoke before the run and then ran it herself, gave out raffle prizes after the event and medals to the top finishers.
The last few participants crossed the finish line as Sara Boghosian was handing out the prizes and awards, an hour after the top finishers.
“It was a good day for running,” Carey said. “We should have had more. It’s good to get out and support the community.”
For more information about Reggie’s Kicks for Kids, contact Jim Boghosian at jimbo@boghosian.net or 760-559-1823.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.