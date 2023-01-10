Hall of Fame Football

Associated Press

USC’s Reggie Bush leaps over a UCLA defender as he rushes 13 yards for a touchdown on Dec. 3, 2005. Bush is among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

 CHRIS CARLSON

Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; and Michael Bishop of Kansas State.

