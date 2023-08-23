Reds Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Reds’ Will Benson (right) dives back to second safely as Angels second baseman Brandon Drury (center) throws out Tyler Stephenson at first and shortstop Andrew Velazquez watches during the second inning on Tuesday in Anaheim.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEIM — Graham Ashcraft racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Cincinnati Reds spoiled Mike Trout’s return to the Angels’ lineup by scoring three unearned runs in the fifth inning of a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Elly De La Cruz scored the tiebreaking run from first on Spencer Steer’s double just moments after Angels rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel made a two-run error on what should have been an inning-ending grounder by De La Cruz.

