The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman (5) returns to the dugout after scoring off of a double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers lost 6-5.

LOS ANGELES — Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer, Spencer Steer added a solo shot, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Friday night in the series opener.

The Reds moved with a half-game of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

