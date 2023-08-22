ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Monday night has been postponed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Southern California’s first tropical storm in 84 years dropped several inches of rain across the Los Angeles area on Sunday. The rain had stopped by Monday morning, but Angel Stadium was too wet to play, according to the Angels.
The Angels already had moved up their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay to a Saturday doubleheader.
The rainout is just the fourth since 1995 at Angel Stadium, counting the game that was moved from Sunday to Saturday. Only 14 games have been moved by rain in the history of the Big A.
The Angels also had games rained out in 2015 and 2019. The postponement in 2019 was because the field was too wet even after the storm had passed over Anaheim.
About 30 miles (50 km) up the Interstate 5 freeway, the Los Angeles Dodgers posted photos on social media Monday showing Dodger Stadium and its parking lots looking dry in the sunshine. The stadium went viral on social media after photos taken from above on Sunday appeared to show its parking lots completely flooded.
The Dodgers are on the road until next Monday, Aug. 28. They also moved up a scheduled home game on Sunday for a Saturday doubleheader instead.
The Angels (61-64) have lost 13 of 18 games, dramatically crushing their playoff chances despite a flurry of deadline acquisitions and the retention of AL MVP front-runner Shohei Ohtani.
The postponement delays the possible return of Mike Trout, who is expected back imminently from a broken hand that has sidelined him for seven weeks.
The Reds (64-61) are one game out of the final NL wild-card spot as they open a 10-game West Coast road trip.
