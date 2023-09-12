NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing

Associated Press

Tyler Reddick (center) celebrates on the track after winning a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

 Colin E. Braley

KANSAS CITY, Kan.  — Tyler Reddick knows you need to have speed to win a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Denny Hamlin knows just as well that you need to have breaks go your way.

Reddick had both going for him Sunday at Kansas Speedway, taking advantage of a late caution and four fresh tires to breeze by six other drivers in the final two laps for the win. It ensured that Reddick would be in the round of 12 of the playoffs for the first time, taking almost all the pressure off the No. 45 team heading to next week’s cutoff race at Bristol.

