LITTLEROCK — Quartz Hill pitcher Ryan Reddemann threw a five-inning no-hitter in the Royals 27-0 victory over Littlerock on Friday afternoon.
Reddemann struck out 10 and walked one, after his team gave him a 13-0 lead before he stepped foot on the mound.
Reddemann also went 1-for-4 with an RBI for the Royals (11-2, 5-1 Golden League), while Gus Swaner was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Logan Reddemann finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Justin Frieberg hit a double, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Quartz Hill’s Colin Stout, Isaac Gonzalez, Chuck Lang, Brady Larsen and Caden McPherson all drove in two runs apiece, while Chase Mac, Kaleb Vasquez, Mason Johnson, Nicolas Steed, and Cole Vargas hit in one RBI apiece.
The Lobos had just one baserunner in the game after walk. Littlerock fell to 0-6 on the season.
Quartz Hill plays at Highland in the Golden League Saturday Tournament today, while Littlerock play at Palmdale in the tournament today.
Sierra Canyon 2, Paraclete 1
(Wednesday)
CHATSWORTH — The Paraclete baseball team lost its first game in the Gold Coast League, 2-1 at Sierra Canyon High on Wednesday.
Paraclete falls to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in league, while Sierra Canyon (11-2) remains undefeated in league at 5-0.
Paraclete pitcher Hunter Edwards threw a complete game, striking out five and giving up two runs on six hits to take the loss.
Sierra Canyon scored one run in the third and the winning run in the fifth, after Paraclete scored its lone run in the fourth inning.
Bryan Peck was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Logan Reese was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Paraclete avenged the Wednesday’s loss with a 3-2 victory at home on Friday.
The Spirits play at Campbell Hall on Wednesday.
