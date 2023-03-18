 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Reddemann pitches Royals past Eagles

LANCASTER — Quartz Hill senior pitcher Logan Reddemann threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine in the Royals’ 6-0 Golden League victory over Lancaster on Friday at Lancaster High.

The walk was the first allowed by Reddemann in 26 innings. He lowered his ERA to 0.26. He also had a hit and an RBI and scored a run.

