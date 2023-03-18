Reddemann pitches Royals past Eagles

LANCASTER — Quartz Hill senior pitcher Logan Reddemann threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine in the Royals’ 6-0 Golden League victory over Lancaster on Friday at Lancaster High.
The walk was the first allowed by Reddemann in 26 innings. He lowered his ERA to 0.26. He also had a hit and an RBI and scored a run.
Andrew Galindo had a hit and drove in three runs for Quartz Hill (7-3, 4-0 GL), while Dominick Lee finished 2-for-2, Esteban Sepulveda hit a triple, walked, had an RBI and scored three runs and Owen Rice also had a hit and drove in a run.
Joseph Lopez had Lancaster’s hit.
Alastair McInnes started for the Eagles (4-5, 1-2) and allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
Lancaster’s Jacob Martinez pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Quartz Hill will travel to Arizona during Spring Break next week to play in the annual Coach Bob Invitational. The Royals will play Idaho’s Bishop Kelly on Thursday, Colorado’s Cherry Creek and Oregon’s Willamette on Friday and New Mexico’s Piedra Vista next Saturday.
Lancaster will play at Canyon on Tuesday.
— Palmdale 3, Antelope Valley 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-4)
— Lancaster 3, Littlerock 0
— Quartz Hill 3, Knight 0 (25-12, 25-13, 31-29)
