Athletics Red Sox Baseball

Associated Press

The Athletics’ Nick Allen (2) is forced out at second base as the Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández turns a double play to end the game on July 7 in Boston. Hernández is returning to the Dodgers.

 

 Michael Dwyer

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, sending the slumping utilityman back to the team he played with for six seasons and helped win a World Series title.

The Red Sox received right-handers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman in exchange for Hernandez, who struggled at the plate and in the field this season. He was batting .222 in 86 games at shortstop, second base and outfield while also leading the major leagues with 15 errors.

