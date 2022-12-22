New Orleans Bowl Football

Associated Press

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed (16) runs against South Alabama in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday in New Orleans. Western Kentucky won 44-23.

 

 Matthew Hinton

NEW ORLEANS — Austin Reed passed for four touchdowns and a New Orleans Bowl-record 497 yards, leading Western Kentucky to a 44-23 win over South Alabama. on Wednesday night.

It was yet another memorable season-ending performance for Reed, who set Division II title-game records in 2019 by passing for 523 yards and six TDs in West Florida’s 48-40 victory over Minnesota State.

