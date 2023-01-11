APTOPIX Austria Alpine Skiing World Cup

Associated Press

The United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin looks at the scoreboard after completing an alpine ski, women’s World Cup slalom on Tuesday in Flachau, Austria. She finished second.

 

 Giovanni Auletta

FLACHAU, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate a record-breaking win No. 83 on the women’s World Cup circuit.

Her biggest rival and an illness spoiled Shiffrin’s hopes of a big party at a floodlit night slalom Tuesday as the American standout skier finished second behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during the race and throwing up afterward.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.