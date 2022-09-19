 Skip to main content
High School Cross Country | Woodbridge Classic

Record-breaking night

Donis bests Highland school record by 26 seconds at Woodbridge Invite

Matthew Donis Highland XC

Contributed

Highland senior Matthew Donis poses with his medal after finishing ninth in the Doug Speck Sweeps on Friday at the Woodbrigde Cross Country Classic. Donis broke the school record by 26 seconds with a time of 14:04.8.

IRVINE — Matthew Donis’ stellar senior cross country season continued on Friday night when he broke the school record by 26 seconds in the Doug Speck Sweeps race at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in Irvine.

Donis finished ninth overall with a time of 14 minutes, 4.8 seconds, breaking Daniel Rodriguez’s 2019 record of 14:30.9.

