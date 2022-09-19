Record-breaking night

IRVINE — Matthew Donis’ stellar senior cross country season continued on Friday night when he broke the school record by 26 seconds in the Doug Speck Sweeps race at the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic in Irvine.
Donis finished ninth overall with a time of 14 minutes, 4.8 seconds, breaking Daniel Rodriguez’s 2019 record of 14:30.9.
“I’m definitely happy I finally broke the record,” Donis said. “I went after it last year, but I missed it by 16 seconds and now I beat it by almost 30 seconds.”
The race was a fast one as the winner posted a 13:42.8 and five other runners were also under 14 minutes.
“The race itself felt very quick,” Donis said. “I just wish I closed a little faster, but oh well. It still ranks me top 10 in the country for 3 miles, so I can’t complain too much. And it definitely boosted my confidence for November when I got back to CIF.”
Donis keeps impressing his Highland coach Ashley Blunt as he continues to accomplish his goals.
“I am so proud of Matt and his historic accomplishment at Woodbridge Friday night,” Blunt said. “He has tons of heart, great work ethic and is truly blessed with a gifted ability.”
The Bulldogs also brought their boys and girls varsity teams to run in the varsity blue races.
The boys took 18th overall with six personal-best times and one season-best time. The personal-bests were Daniel Linares (16:09.8), Edwin Rodriguez (16:44.4), Brock Berrios (16:59.0), Victor Moran (17:46.1), Christian Strand (18:26.0) and Stephen Orellana (20:37.2). Luis Guarrella had a season-best time of 19:22.6.
The girls took 25th overall and also posted several personal-best times and one season best. April Nava had a season-best time of 20:05.3. The personal records came from Kaylee Miranda (20:50.7), Julia Sanchez (21:09.1), Joan Cantila (21:25.0) an Ailani Salazar (21:25.0). Calista Canta ran 22:19.9 and Farah Williams finished in 25:41.3.
QUARTZ HILL
Quartz Hill brought five teams to the race and senior Brianne Smith ran in the Bob Day Sweeps girls race. She was 19th overall with a personal-record time of 16:28.9.
The Royals’ girls team took third place in the Blue/Gold Novice race as Allison Wong finished third overall (21:15.7), Charlotte Helme was 13th with a personal-record 22.26.6 and Cayden O’Malley finished 17th (22:42.4). Elizabeth Tremonti (23:54.4 PR), Danilynn Bonilla (24:44.9 PR) and Jolie Shahbazian (25:17.7) rounded out the scoring.
Quartz Hill finished sixth in the Boys Blue Junior race as four of the five runners had personal-best times. Hector Hebmann finished fifth overall with a personal-best 16:11.1, Daniel Zavala was eighth with a personal-best 16:19.4, Malik Alexander took 15th (16:29.7) and Diego Ramirez (17:14.2) and Pierre Dewalt (20:25.9) both had personal-best times.
The boys also took seventh in the Boys Blue Sophomore race with six personal-best times. Brett Smithley was 16th overall (16:20.9), followed by Anthony Gonzales (16:47.8), James Hayes (16:55.7), Jordan Harding (17:04.2), Daniel Ruiz (17:27.7) and Nathan Jung (17:53.7).
In the Boys Blue Frosh race, the Royals were 23rd with Gabriel Zavala leading the way in 12th place and a personal-best 16:52.0.
In the Girls Rate Varsity race, Quartz Hill was 31st overall with Laisette Rachal’s personal-best 17:55.5, 29th-place finish leading the way. Giselle Andrade (19:18.1), Lea Rachal (19:58.4), Vanessa Montenegro (19:58.6), Brooke Wharton (20:55.8) and Madison Briggs (21:25.3) all posted personal-bests, while Andelin Briggs ran a 20:01.6.
PALMDALE
The Palmdale cross country team competed in the meet on Thursday and had 14 of 18 runners post personal records.
The Falcons placed 11th in the Boys Red/White Novice race with personal-bests from David Herrera (21:30.7), Damian Hernandez (21:55.0), Steven Hernandez (25:06.8), Joseph Jones (26:07.9) and Miguel Rosas (26:16.4). Adrian Vega (23:15.3), Angel Lugo (24:01.7), Raphael Ibarra (24:50.2) an Celso Solis (26:34.5) also competed in the race.
Palmdale’s Jenna Johnson also finished second overall in the Girls Red Soph race with a personal-best time of 19:21.9.
Other PRs on the day were from Amy Guevara (24:52.6), Andrea Cruseno (27:36.5), Tiffany Hernandez (29:11.8), Diego Nevarez (20:01.2), Neery Duarte (18:04.9), Sebastian Garcia (18:16.1), Joel Barba (19:37.4) and Luis Garcia (18:07.5).
LITTLEROCK
The Littlerock cross country team finished ninth overall in the Boys Gold Varsity A race with six personal-best times. Jonathan Guerra was 12th overall (15:34.8), while Logan Mendez took 21st (15:48.4) and Alberto Iniguez was 28th (15:52.1). Leonardo Lopez (16:26.4), Jase Briggs (18:03.9) and Tanner Briggs (21:51.5) also posted personal-best times, while Pablo Jimenez ran the race in 24:48.8.
Other personal records for the Lobos came from JessieMarie Campbell (34:38.0), Isaibeth Herrera (39:02.7), Carlos Arroyo (23:47.9), Juan Cordova (19:30.3) and Dulcemaria Ochoa (25:41.8), while Richard Stephens picked up a season-best time of 19:03.2.
