IRVING, Texas — The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met Wednesday for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12, raising the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team postseason format to be implemented next year could be tweaked.

With realignment still roiling the landscape of college athletics, the 11-member management committee that still includes Pac-12 George Kliavkoff could only have preliminary conversations about potential format changes after this season, which will be the last one with four teams in the playoff.

