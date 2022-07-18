Ready to be challenged

PALMDALE — Highland graduate Thomas Gearllach welcomes a challenge on the wrestling mat.
Although he was contacted by 20 colleges, the one that stood out for him was Missouri Valley College, which has tremendous depth at his weight class.
“It felt like a school that was very involved and was excited to have me on the team,” Gearllach said. “I really appreciated that, because I wasn’t going to be picky. I was going to go to whoever wanted me, but whoever wanted me with the best team and their team is really good. Just at my weight they have three national placers from this year, so already at my weight I have three guys that are at the top 10 in America.”
Gearllach, a four-year varsity wrestler, said he was contacted by Missouri Valley College in early spring and said his ultimate decision came down to Missouri Valley and Warner Pacific University.
“I just wanted to see what scholarships that each school was going to offer me,” he said. “Warner Pacific was about a 50 percent scholarship and their team is brand new. The coach was basically propping me up to be like their frontrunner and I didn’t like that. I don’t want to go somewhere where I’m the best. I want to go somewhere where I’m the worst. Missouri Valley had a better team and they gave me more. They gave me a 75 percent scholarship for the whole four years.”
Gearllach used the Next College Student Athlete app on his phone for recruiting.
“I have an app on my phone that allows me to go through the college recruiting process,” he said. “I got in contact with them through the NCSA and there’s an alumni from Highland that wrestled for them. I believe he All-Americaned for them twice, which is a huge accomplishment, so I think they’re excited to hear another Highland wrestler is interested in wrestling for their college.”
Highland graduate Andrew Simmons qualified for the NAIA National Championships four years at Missouri Valley College, from 2015 to 2018, and earned All-American honors twice, finishing fifth in 2017 and runner-up in 2018.
“He was very good,” Gearllach said. “He is very good. He called me personally and he talked to me about the program. He talked to me about how his time there was. He talked to me about the coaches and everything.”
He said he knew Simmons vaguely before he spoke to him during the recruiting process.
Gearllach was surprised by the number of colleges that were recruiting him.
“There was about 20 that contacted me through that app,” he said. “Most of them were D3s or NAIAs. Some of them were high level D3s or high level NAIAs, but Missouri Valley was the one that I wanted to go to, because No. 1, it’s far. It’s halfway across the country, so it would be good to get out of my comfort zone. No. 2, they have an excellent, excellent team. So there’s no mistaking going there.”
Gearllach finished 25-5 his senior year, with all five losses to wrestlers ranked in the state.
“I was really scared of that at first and I was scared of that this season,” he said about facing tougher competition. “This was the first season that I’ve wrestled anyone that was state ranked and I started going up the ladder and I started wrestling these guys that were closer and closer to the top 10. Then they were all top 5. I was like ‘Wow. These guys really aren’t that different than me. They don’t bring anything to the table that I don’t have.’ So now I’m not scared of them at all and I know the college guys are a completely different animal, so I’m excited to get used to a room where I’m the worst and just get demolished for months, because I know that’s going to make me a lot, a lot better.”
Gearllach’s season was cut short by COVID protocols, causing him to miss the Jack James Golden League Championships and the CIF postseason.
“He got robbed at the end of the season due to COVID, which really sucks, because he would have done well,” Highland assistant coach Robert Estrada said. “I’m pretty sure he would have won at state.”
Gearllach finished first at the Golden Legends Tournament and second at the Silverado Tournament.
“He should have been at state, no doubt,” Highland head coach Tim DeVestern said. “I see Thomas doing very, very well. Thomas is going to be a great asset to their team.”
During the offseason, Gearllach finished third at the Bullhead Tournament in Arizona and had a 10-match unbeaten streak with no points allowed.
“He has the drive, just like all these others, to push himself to the limit,” Estrada said. “He takes himself all the way to Bullhead, Arizona, in the offseason to get himself the matches that he can. During COVID there was nothing going on here, so his parents and himself go to another state and he places.
“We had a lot of heart-to-heart talks with each other, ‘You need to stick with this. You don’t want to give up.’ Because of those decisions that he made within himself to stay is where he’s at today, getting some money to help mom and dad pay for college and have that college experience.”
Highland assistant wrestling coach Jerry Galaviz was the head coach when Gearllach was a freshman on the team.
“To see the work and the effort he has done in that room, performing at these tournaments and going toe-to-toe with these guys is impressive. I’m very proud of him,” Galaviz said. “I know he had his own roadblocks, mental roadblocks. I know he had his own self doubt for a little bit, but the fact that he’s here, the fact that he couldn’t even go to state, when Bobby (Estrada) is here and he did, is a testament that sometimes it’s not always the big stage that gets you to the next level. Sometimes it’s just pure work ethic and he has it.
“I have no doubt that once he gets to college that he will wrack up the medals and bring home all sorts of awards. He will look back on his high school career and know it’s not going to mean much, because of all those accomplishments he will have in college.”
Gearllach plans on majoring in psychology.
“I would like to become a psychiatrist and perhaps go the sports route with that,” he said.
He has been interested in psychiatry for a long time.
“It was probably the first major subject in school that truly interested me,” Gearllach said.
He was unable to visit the college campus in Marshall, Missouri.
“I was hoping to do that in the summer, obviously before I officially go out there,” Gearllach said. “But I have seen what the campus looks like.”
