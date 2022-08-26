Angels Rays Baseball

Associated Press

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval waits as the Tampa Bay Rays’ Isaac Paredes circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won 8-3.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.  — Drew Rasmussen won his third consecutive start, Manuel Margot got four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Angels lost their sixth in a row.

