CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team defeated Kern Valley in five hard-fought sets, 25-13, 17-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13.
The Ravens (4-17, 4-8 HDL), who lost to the Broncs in four sets in the first round of High Desert League play, were down 13-10 in the fifth set before rallying for five straight points and the victory.
“They learned how to win tonight, which is kind of cool,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said of his team.
Jasmine Haggins served all five of the final points in the fifth set. The Ravens fought to tie the match at 13 with some “nice plays” and won the final two points on Kern Valley’s unforced errors.
Haggins recorded a personal-best 28 assists and added 12 digs and six kills.
“Jasmine played her best game of the year, by far,” Moore said. “She played really well tonight.”
Cal City libero Marai Guinyard picked up 24 digs and four aces.
“Her defense tonight was absolutely phenomenal,” Moore said. “She’s our libero, she’s our most athletic player. She’s really starting to figure the position out.”
Natalie Boyd led the Ravens offensively with 11 kills.
California City closes out the season at Boron on Thursday.
Rosamond 3, Desert 0
BORON — The Rosamond girls volleyball team swept a High Desert League match against Desert, 25-10, 25-9, 25-13 on Tuesday night at Boron High School.
The Roadrunners improved to 15-7 overall and 8-2 in league.
Kaedance Collette led Rosamond with seven kills, four blocks and two aces, Amber Jordan had 11 aces and four kills, Kylee Eubanks-Hemme added five kills, four aces, Aris Vargas finished with 10 aces and setter Reese Ullrich had three aces, one kill and 13 assists.
The Roadrunners play Mammoth at Glennan Gymnasium in Rosamond on Thursday for their last league game of the season.
Rosamond will play in the CIF Central Section playoffs starting next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.