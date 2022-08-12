Titans Ravens Football

Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Shemar Bridges (right) catches a touchdown pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson defends during the first half of a preseason game, Thursday, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 23-10.

BALTIMORE — Tyler Huntley went 16 of 18 for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record streak of preseason victories to 21 with a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis ran for a touchdown for the Titans, but Huntley put Baltimore ahead to stay with a 14-yard scoring strike to Shemar Bridges in the final minute of the second quarter.

