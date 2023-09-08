Ravens top ’Runners

ROSAMOND — The California City and Rosamond girls volleyball teams played a tightly contested High Desert League match on Thursday.
The two teams also played like it is still early in the season, with the growing pains of unforced errors on both sides of the net.
After losing the opening set, California City won the final three sets in a 20-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 league win at Rosamond High School.
It was the league opener for the Ravens (3-3, 1-0) and the second league match for the Roadrunners (5-4, 0-2).
“It’s kind of like what we’ve been so far this season,” California City coach Shane Moore said. “Sometimes they look amazing and then, at times, you wonder if they know what they’re doing. We’re just inconsistent right now.
“One of the things that we talked about in game is we were doing a lot of things to score points, but we were doing a lot of things to score points for Rosamond as well. We make a great pass, a great set and a big kill, but turn around and set into the net. It’s frustrating. We’re a good team that is just playing inconsistent right now.”
Moore said the Ravens had to cancel a match on Tuesday due to several players being sick and, although most have returned, a few are still out, including the Ravens’ starting libero, as well as another senior. Cal City sophomore Jacqueline Gama filled in at libero.
“We do have new players at different positions,” Moore said. “We’re still adjusting from losing our best player last year. Our best player last year was our libero, she moved to Texas, so we’re still trying to fill that. Our starting libero was sick, so we have a new girl and I thought in the situation that she was in, (Gama) played well. But there was a lot of learning going on in game.”
Cal City only lost one player to graduation from last year.
Rosamond led for almost the entire first set.
Rosamond junior Kiley Perez and senior Reese Ullrich both finished with two kills and one ace apiece in the first set. Junior Nissa Vasquez and junior Lily Reeder both had one block apiece.
“I think they played well,” Rosamond coach Hannah McVey said. “I think that they did a really good job at playing with gusto. They got down a little bit in that second game but in past teams that we’ve had, that would have demolished us, but this team has been really good at being able to turn things around and pick it back up again.
“I think we played well. We have some work to do, some covering and serve-receive, but I think, overall, I’m happy with the way they played.”
Cal City senior Natalie Boyd had two kills and a block in the opening set and senior Elizabeth Lynch had two kills.
The Ravens bounced back to dominate the second set, the most lopsided set of the match, leading by as many as 18 points, 24-6, thanks to a 12-0 run by the Ravens that included seven aces by Lynch, six straight at one point.
The Roadrunners rallied with a 7-0 run, all with Cal City having set point.
Cal City clinched the win with a kill by Boyd, who had two in the set. Lynch had one kill and seven aces and junior setter Makayla Haggins had two aces and one kill.
“Our middles were very good tonight,” Moore said. “Not many teams run their offense through the middle, fortunately we have a setter who can do that. Our middles were definitely the difference tonight. They had 29 of our kills.”
The third set was more tightly contested, but the Ravens still led for the majority.
There were 12 ties during the third set, before Cal City pulled away at the end.
Cal City senior middle Cecilia Foster finished with six kills and one block in the third, Boyd had three kills and senior Lorina Rodarte had two aces and one kill.
“We did good, actually,” said Foster, a third-year varsity player. “I know we had some ups and downs.
“We just kind of talked about it.”
Foster led the Ravens with 17 kills in the match, Haggins had 30 assists, Rodarte finished with nine digs, senior Elizabeth Lynch had 11 aces and senior Moon Boyd added 12 kills.
“I feel like we had a some passing errors, a lot of passing errors, and communication that really took us down,” said Rosamond senior Jaimee Dietz, a second-year varsity player. “Being scared of the middle. We knew where she was there the whole time, but I think we just got scared.
“I think that we’re doing good. I feel that we had a lot to work on. We lost a lot of people last year, so people are learning their positions. We’re trying to adjust.”
The fourth set was even more competitive, with 14 ties, including 22-22.
The Ravens scored two straight points to take a 24-22 lead and clinched the set and the match with a kill by Foster.
“We have a lot of girls that played JV last year that are playing for the first time and still learning,” Moore said. “But really we have most of our core back, that’s why it gets frustrating that we haven’t been a little bit more consistent in our first six games.
“I think we’re moving close to finding that. We have a pretty good team. Anyone that watches, we’re really impressive to watch, at times, and you wonder what they’re doing five minutes later.”
Foster had three kills, two blocks and an ace in the fourth set for Cal City, Boyd had three kills and Rodarte had two kills.
Rosamond senior Ashlyn Wyckhuyse had a kill and a block in the fourth set.
McVey said the Roadrunners lost eight seniors to graduation from last year and has five seniors and two sophomores on this year’s team.
“It’s not really a young team,” McVey said. “We did lose a lot of players.
“We’re still trying to get the hang of some things. We had a few injuries.”
McVey said the Roadrunners have a transfer who isn’t able to play yet and they had to pull a junior varsity player up to fill a spot.
“We are still trying to get a hang of things and get comfortable with each other,” McVey said.
Rosamond lost its league opener to defending league champion Mammoth in straight sets on Tuesday.
Rosamond will host Frazier Mountain on Tuesday.
Cal City will play in the Trona Tournament on Saturday, just adding it to their schedule on Thursday.
The Ravens will host Desert on Tuesday.
Cal City is hosting its own tournament on Sept. 15 and 16, which will feature 36 teams.
