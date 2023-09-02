Ravens run past Mustangs

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City High football team had a hot start even before its offense took the field on Friday night.
The Ravens dominated their non-league game against Vasquez and cruised to a 40-0 victory at Cal City High School.
The Ravens (1-2) scored on the opening kickoff, an 83-yard return by Jermaine Moore, to give Cal City a lead it would never relinquish.
“I feel they played well,” Cal City coach Shawn Corley said. “I think we can get a whole lot better. We needed this for the community. I’m very happy, almost at tears, because it’s long overdue, especially getting a 40-0 win is just amazing.”
The Ravens’ defense then took over, forcing Vasquez (0-2) to punt on its opening possession, but the snap went high over the punter and Cal City recovered the fumble on the Vasquez 9-yard line.
Cal City scored on its second play, a 4-yard run by junior Joshua Moore.
“It pumped us up,” Joshua Moore said of the Ravens’ hot start. “That’s what brought everyone together and pumped them up. That’s when we knew we were able to bring home the win.”
The second touchdown gave the Ravens a 13-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
“It’s amazing. It shows that they’re not taking it for granted,” Corley said. “It shows that they really engage and I feel that me being here is really working, as far as the culture, changing their mindset, them believing in themselves, them believing in their brothers and them going out there with one common goal.
“Just want to have fun and knock someone’s head off, really. That’s where I want us to get to. I want us to play together.”
The California City defense forced Vasquez to punt again on its second possession.
The Ravens’ offense capitalized on starting in Vasquez territory, scoring on a seven-play, 45-yard drive on an 8-yard run by junior quarterback Blake Moore.
Cal City had a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Hightower nullified by a holding penalty on the fourth play of the drive.
“I feel like it was great, especially coming off the first two games,” Blake Moore said. “I feel like it was a really good momentum shift. I feel like we did what we were supposed to do. We came out and did our job.
“There are a lot of things we need to fix, a bunch of little things, but we’re going to come out next week with the same tempo and the same energy and try to win that one too.”
The Cal City offense turned the ball over on downs on its second possession, but scored on its third drive.
Cal City’s Anthony Carlton caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Blake Moore to cap a five-play, 60-yard drive with two minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Ravens a 26-0 lead at halftime.
“I just think at practice we switched up our mindset,” Blake Moore said. “A lot of it was mindset. We came into the game knowing we had a shot. Knowing that we’re going to beat these guys. I think we just need to keep that same mindset and energy through the whole game.”
The Cal City offense had 145 total yards in offense in the first half, while the Ravens’ defense held Vasquez to negative 17 yards.
Vasquez was forced to punt on the opening drive of the second half.
The Cal City offense was able to score on its first possession of the second half.
Carlton scored on a 15-yard run to cap a seven-play, 71-yard drive.
The Ravens rushed for 187 yards on a combined 25 carries.
Joshua Moore had 13 carries for 76 yards and Mark Roque had four carries for 61 yards.
“I feel good about it,” Joshua Moore said. “I feel like the offense and defense came together.
“During practice, everybody worked hard and paid attention.”
Cal City scored again on its second drive of the third quarter.
Blake Moore threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to his brother, senior Jack Moore, to finish a six-play, 50-yard drive to give the Ravens a 40-0 lead with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter. There was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Blake Moore completed 9-of-18 passes for 103 yards and had four carries for 61 yards.
Carlton had three catches for 58 yards.
Corley said some of the other keys for the Ravens were consistency, assignment, knowing, adjustments, not getting down and just being competitive.
“Understanding who we really are,” Corley said. “Everything is a competition for me, so that’s the biggest thing I want them to get is competition and being competitive with each other. Just take pride in playing and have fun. That’s the biggest thing for me, is having fun.”
The Cal City offense finished with 290 total yards, while the Cal City defense held Vasquez to zero yards.
Vasquez senior quarterback Landon Brock completed 4-of-9 passes for 19 yards and was under constant pressure.
Vasquez running back Sammy Dene was the only Mustang to finish with positive rushing yards, finishing with three yards on three carries in the second half.
“We’ve just got to keep pushing,” Vasquez coach Darryl Williams said. “Keep working and get better every day, that’s all we need to do. Today was rough, but just keep pushing. Keep working hard in practice and we’ll get it fixed.”
It was just the second time the two teams have played.
Vasquez won at Cal City 27-7 in 2009, the first varsity season for the Ravens.
Cal City plays at Foothill on Thursday, while Vasquez will host Rosamond on Friday.
