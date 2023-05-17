Ravens’ rally falls short vs. McFarland

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City softball team appeared as though it was going to complete a second late-inning rally against McFarland in a playoff game on Tuesday.
The Ravens were rallying from a second late-inning deficit, but left the tying run stranded on third base in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 13-12 loss in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 first-round playoff game at California City High School.
California City finishes the season with a 16-9 record, after finishing fourth in the High Desert League with an 8-6 record.
McFarland (7-13) will play at Boron in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Boron (19-2) defeated North 2-1 in the first round on Tuesday.
“I feel like it definitely could have been a different outcome,” said California City senior Natalia Hernandez, a third-year varsity player. “It wasn’t our best game, but I know some girls still tried their best. It was a good fight at the end.
“Just always have positive thoughts. Anything can go any certain way. The mood can change, the atmosphere. Just one set of positive energy can set off a whole rally and go on forever.”
California City never led in the game, but rallied to tie it twice, 1-1 in the bottom of the first, and 10-10 with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, after trailing 9-1 in the top of the fourth.
The Ravens had five hits in the bottom of the sixth, including a three-run home run over the left-field fence by Hernandez to tie the game at 10-10.
Cal City freshman Zoe Melendez led off the inning with an infield single, leadoff batter Lorina Rodarte followed with a single and sophomore Makayla Haggins drove in both runners with an infield single that glanced off the McFarland’s pitchers glove.
Cal City freshman Cheyenne Roth then drew a walk, with Hernandez coming to the plate.
“I feel good about it. We came back at the end,” said Rodarte, a second-year varsity player. “Our coaches and keeping our energy up, making sure, because we know we’re a good team. We knew we could get them back. Just wanting it really helped.”
Unfortunately, McFarland was able to quickly retake the lead in the top of the seventh inning.
The first two McFarland batters reached base and senior Leilani Angulo hit a three-run home run to left.
“Obviously, I wish the result was different,” California City four-year coach Caity Whittey said. “But I’m proud of them. We’re very young, so at all times we had four brand new girls on the field, so compared to McFarland we’re a JV team and they got to bring their JV and varsity.”
California City started a rally in the bottom of the seventh, as Rodarte hit a solo home run to left to lead off the inning.
Haggins followed with a single off the pitcher’s glove, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Roth, who advanced to second on the late throw home.
Roth advanced to third on a ground out, representing the tying run with one out.
McFarland junior starting pitcher Gianna Freitas then struck out her 10th batter of the game for the second out and fielded a comebacker and threw out the runner at first for the final out.
“Our bats came alive today a little bit more than they’ve been, by far,” McFarland coach Jim Price said. “We had a home run, so did they. We had four, five hits out into the left field. We battled and that’s what we have to do if we want to win. We have to battle. This is the first time we’ve really battled hard and stayed within a winning range that we could pull the win out.
“That ball goes under the pitcher, we’re probably still playing, so great stop. She’s never pitched a full game before, but we just had to stay with her and go with her. We were just lucky we got the winning run in the top of the seventh.”
Rodarte led off the bottom of the first with a walk and scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 1-1.
The Ravens began chipping away at a 9-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning, as Rodarte drew a bases-loaded walk and Haggins hit an infield single with the bases loaded and two outs, but a second runner tried to score on the hit and was thrown out to end the inning.
California City added another two runs in the fifth, with Roth leading off the inning with a walk and scoring on a double by Hernandez, who scored on a ground ball by junior Annalise Raymond.
Haggins finished 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs, Rodarte was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Hernandez was 2-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs.
Roth threw a complete game for the Ravens and struck out six in seven innings, giving up 16 hits and four walks.
“We have a lot of new girls, like a lot, but they learned pretty quick and got the hang of it pretty quick,” Hernandez said. “We would have been better if we had our old girls, like girls that didn’t return, but I’m really proud of them, really proud of them. They came and supported. They did what they had to. They learned pretty quick. They did pretty good.”
California City was trying to advance to the second round for the second consecutive season, but did not have all of its eligible players return from last season, the most successful season in program history when the Ravens finished 17-7.
“Overall, I’m proud of them, because I feel like every year we’re going through some kind of adversity,” Whittey said. “Losing girls. Just the nonsense of the season and the school year. It’s a long year. Most of these girls play three sports, so by the time that it’s spring, they’re all so tired. It’s just the motivation. They like being here, but they’re tired.”
Whittey said the more experienced players needed to guide the newer players.
“I think it was just the energy and the team support,” Whittey said. “Good leadership. It’s our lack of experience. It’s our young girls, so our veteran girls who were here last year, were like, ‘You’re good. You’ve got to dig deep. You’ve got to figure it out now.’ The positivity and the energy in the dugout is helpful.”
Rodarte said she was proud of how much the newer players improved during the season.
“Overall, I think we played really good,” she said. “There’s definitely errors along the way, but these girls came a long way from where we were at the beginning of the season.”
Six McFarland batters finished with at least two hits, including three with three hits.
Price is in his second stint of coaching the team, after retiring in 2016, coaching the team to CIF titles in 2011 and 2014.
“It’s a great win, but now we’ve got to go to Boron,” Price said. “I guess it’s a compliment to the team, but we’ll go do it. We’ll give them what we have.”
