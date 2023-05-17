 Skip to main content
Softball | CIF-CS Division 5 First Round | McFarland 13, Cal City 12

Ravens’ rally falls short vs. McFarland

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City softball team appeared as though it was going to complete a second late-inning rally against McFarland in a playoff game on Tuesday.

The Ravens were rallying from a second late-inning deficit, but left the tying run stranded on third base in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 13-12 loss in a CIF-Central Section Division 5 first-round playoff game at California City High School.

