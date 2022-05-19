Ravens hold off Mira Monte, heat in playoff victory

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City softball team had a hot start to its playoff opener on Wednesday, almost as hot as the temperature at game time.
It was 97 degrees at first pitch at 3:15 p.m., but the Ravens shrugged off the heat and jumped out to a commanding double-digit lead and held on for a 12-9 victory over Mira Monte in a CIF-Central Section Division V first-round game at California City High School.
“It’s good to be honest, really good,” Cal City senior Nadia Meza said. “We’re Cal City, so we came a long way. It was good spirit, confidence, hyping each other up, keeping each other up. Even when we make mistakes, we bring each other up.
“We just kept good attitudes since the beginning. We didn’t let ourselves get down because it was hot, hot weather. We kept pushing.”
California City (17-6), experiencing its best season in school history, picked up its second playoff victory in school history and will host Washington Union (10-15-1) in a second-round game on Friday. Washington Union won at Riverdale 5-2 in the first round on Wednesday.
The Ravens jumped out to a quick lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led 9-0 after four innings, while Cal City sophomore starting pitcher Loressa Rodarte held Mira Monte (13-15) scoreless in the first four innings, giving up her first hit with one out in the top of the fourth.
“Good. I do think I could have done better with placement and also release point, but then my team was behind me. ‘OK, if I mess up, then they’ve got it,’” Loressa Rodarte said.
She gave up nine runs on seven hits and four walks in seven innings, striking out 10.
“I think it’s just hot. She usually throws harder as the game goes on,” Cal City coach Caity Whittey said. “I think she was feeling it in the seventh inning. I think they also knew that they had the lead and were just a little bit too comfortable.”
Cal City outhit Mira Monte 17-7.
Meza, the leadoff batter, went 4-for-5 with three runs, sophomore Cande Vera, batting second, was 4-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, No. 3 batter Hernandez and sophomore Lorina Rodarte both finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Loressa Rodarte was 3-for-4 with three runs and a run driven in.
Cal City’s top of the lineup got the Ravens started in the first.
Meza led off the first with an infield single and scored when Vera followed with a double. Vera advanced on one wild pitch and scored on another.
Loressa Rodarte hit a triple with two outs and scored on a wild pitch.
“Good. It’s always good when we win,” Loressa Rodarte said. “Our energy honestly. We’ve been communicating more too, so pumping each other up, so we get that energy. ‘OK, my team is behind me. We’ve got this.’”
Vera hit an RBI single in the second, driving in sophomore Marai Guinyard.
“We just came out strong because we knew they were going to come out here and play us,” Vera said. “We had to get in our mindset that this was a playoff game, where who wants it more?”
Cal City broke open the game with five runs in the fourth inning, on five hits, an error and a walk.
Vera and junior Natalia Hernandez hit back-to-back RBI singles, Loressa Rodarte hit an RBI single and Lorina Rodarte hit a two-run double in her first game back in seven weeks. Lorina Rodarte injured her foot in a 7-1 loss at Bishop on April 5.
“Good. It was hot, so they played really well. They kind of started to melt down,” Whittey said. “I liked to go harder, all gas. Everything is a green light. Swing away. Swing away, before we try to bunt or do anything special. We didn’t have to try anything today.”
The Lions finally scored in the top of the fifth when Cal City committed two errors.
Hernandez gave the Ravens an 11-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run double with two outs.
Mira Monte scored three runs in the sixth on two walks and an error, but Cal City senior first baseman Imani Pugh Tyler turned an unassisted double play with the bases loaded and no outs on a line drive to first to help minimize the damage. Tyler tried to turn a triple play, but instead threw the ball away.
“It feels good, but we could have fixed a couple of things we could have had easy plays on,” Vera said. “I know I could have worked on my stuff a little more and shouldn’t let the frustration get to me. I should have helped with my teammates more, but it was good. At the end of the day, we all tried our best and had a good experience.”
Lorina Rodarte hit an RBI single in the sixth to give the Ravens a 12-4 lead.
Mira Monte scored five runs in the top of the seventh on five hits and one walk.
“I honestly think we need to communicate more and just be ready for anything, because it seemed like most of the girls expect for the catcher and pitcher to work, which is fine and should be,” Vera said. “The defense should be there to back up the catcher and pitcher, just in case there is a ball the pitcher can’t get to.”
Mira Monte junior Lillian Monteiro was the only Lions player with two hits, finishing 2-for-4
Whittey joked that the other coaches on the staff have taken to calling her Coach of the Year for having coached most of the season while missing two or three players a game.
“All the managing we’ve had to do with our personnel, missing two to three girls for every game and still getting the wins through the season, I feel like Coach of the Year,” Whittey said. “I feel like Mike Vrabel from the Tennessee Titans playing without Derek Henry.”
The Ravens had all their players on Wednesday.
It was the second home playoff game and win for the Ravens, who defeated Immanuel Christian 13-3 in a Division VI first-round game in 2019.
“I know a lot of people who played before in high school. ‘We wish we could have done that.’ They are rooting for us,” Loressa Rodarte said. “It feels good to know that we have support.”
