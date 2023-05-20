 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Ravens’ historic season comes to an end

LAKE ISABELLA — The California City baseball team’s historic season came to an end at Kern Valley on Friday.

The Ravens lost to the Broncs 15-3 in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 quarterfinals at Kern Valley High School.

