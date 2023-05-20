Ravens’ historic season comes to an end

LAKE ISABELLA — The California City baseball team’s historic season came to an end at Kern Valley on Friday.
The Ravens lost to the Broncs 15-3 in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 quarterfinals at Kern Valley High School.
“The score’s not indicative of how competitive the game was and their coach would tell you the same thing,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Kern Valley (18-7) scored four runs in the first inning, but Cal City pitcher Jack Moore settled down after that, holding the Broncs scoreless for the next three innings.
The Ravens (15-12) chipped away at the deficit, scoring a run in the third and two in the fourth to pull within one run, 4-3.
In the fifth inning, Jack Moore got hit on the under side of his throwing arm and started to experience numbness in his fingers. He stayed in the game, but struggled, allowing a two-run home run and three runs total as Kern Valley took a 7-3 lead.
Freshmen pitchers Isaac Valadez and Kevin Hightower pitched in relief for the Ravens in the sixth inning and the Broncs scored eight more runs.
“We just ran out of pitching,” Shane Moore said. “I’m putting some kids in situations they’re not quite ready for, but that’s just where we are in our pitching depth. … That’s asking a lot for freshmen that don’t play all the time to come in and pitch in that situation.”
Cal City’s Henry Ramsey went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Josh Baiza was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Andrew Fuentes had an RBI groundout. Blake Moore, Cesar Vera and Dylan Hammer each had one hit for the Ravens.
Cal City made history in several different areas this season. The Ravens surpassed their previous record for wins (9) in a season by six with 15. They earned their first playoff win on Wednesday with a 9-4 victory over South (Bakersfield).
They also defeated Kern Valley for the first time in school history, on the road no less, as well as Mammoth.
“It’s an amazing group of kids and they accomplished a lot this season that had never been done at the school before,” Shane Moore said. “They set a bench mark for coming seasons. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Kern Valley, the No. 2 seed in Division 6, plays host to No. 6 Woodlake in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Firebaugh 3, Rosamond 2
FIREBAUGH — The Rosamond baseball team lost a pitchers’ duel against Firebaugh as the Eagles walked off with a 3-2 victory in the bottom of the seventh to win Friday’s CIF-Central Section Division 5 quarterfinal game at Firebaugh.
The Roadrunners (20-7) scored a run in the first inning and one in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Firebaugh (15-16) got runs across in the third and fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2.
The score stayed knotted up until the bottom of the seventh when the Eagles’ Ines Felix hit a walk-off RBI single.
Rosamond pitcher Daniel Flores allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
He was also 2-for-4 at the plate, while Aaron Pelaez was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI and Nathan Sanchez finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Rosamond also got a hit apiece from Jorge Balderas, Zane Adams, Gavin Ament and Michael Sanchez, outhitting Firebaugh 9-7.
The Eagles, the No. 2 seed in Division 5, will host No. 11 Monache in the semifinals on Tuesday.
