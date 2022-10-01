 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Ravens fight, but fall to Bishop in HDL

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City football team put up a good fight against Bishop, but lost the High Desert League opener 28-13 on Friday night at home.

The Ravens (1-5, 0-1 HDL) were down 21-0 at halftime, but outscored the Broncos 13-7 in the second half.

