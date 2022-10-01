Ravens fight, but fall to Bishop in HDL

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City football team put up a good fight against Bishop, but lost the High Desert League opener 28-13 on Friday night at home.
The Ravens (1-5, 0-1 HDL) were down 21-0 at halftime, but outscored the Broncos 13-7 in the second half.
Cal City’s Johnny Brown capped an 8-minute, 34-second drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to start the second half.
Later in the third quarter, quarterback Blake Moore connected with Anthony Carlton on a 65-yard touchdown pass.
The Ravens play host to Kern Valley next Friday.
