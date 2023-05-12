Ravens fall to Bobcats

CALIFORNIA CITY — The Boron baseball team ended its season with a 24-4, five-inning victory over California City in a High Desert League game on Thursday in Cal City.
“Credit Boron, they hit the ball really, really well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “We did not throw well at all. … We got outhit, we got out-pitched, we got beat in every facet of the game, including coaching.
“They hit every hole. It was just rough all the way around. It was definitely a giant step backwards for us.”
The Ravens (14-11, 7-7 HDL) started junior Jack Moore on the mound, but he said he didn’t feel right after pitching one inning and the game went to pitch-by-committee.
Boron outhit Cal City 14-8, but also benefitted from six hit batters and 11 walks.
Carson Birkhead led the Bobcats at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs.
“I haven’t personally seen a home run hit to left field in our park in a decade and he hit two today,” Shane Moore said.
Boron’s Dale Ward was 4-for-5 and Max Howard finished 3-for-4 with a double.
Cal City’s Blake Moore was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Jeremiah Baker hit a double with two RBIs and Henry Ramsey also hit a double.
The Ravens finished fourth in the High Desert League and are likely to earn a spot in the CIF-Central Section playoffs, which will be announced on Saturday.
“Not what you want going into the playoffs, but we’re hoping we’ll be a little humbled and stronger because of it,” Shane Moore said.
THOUSAND OAKS — The Quartz Hill golf team’s top four golfers shot well at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Northern Regional Tournament on Wednesday at Los Robles Greens, but did not move on to the next round.
Sophomore Tayden Ramos, the Golden League regular season champion, had the best score for the Royals, shooting a 3-over 73 for 30th place. The top 20 moved on to the next round and the cut was a 1-over 71.
“Tayden played well and was the closest to moving on,” Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt said.
Sophomore Kerrington Ambrose, who won the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament, followed with an 83 for 85th overall, while senior Connor Jazwiecki finished with an 87 (99th) and sophomore Jonah Grado was 106th with a 91.
“Jonah and Kerrington’s first time playing the first round and I couldn’t be happier with their performance,” Pratt said. “This sophomore class will be back.”
Quartz Hill next plays in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Team Championships on Monday at Los Serranos Golf Club in Chino Hills.
“We had lunch together (on Wednesday) and the boys are ready for Monday,” Pratt said.
