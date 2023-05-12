 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Ravens fall to Bobcats

CALIFORNIA CITY — The Boron baseball team ended its season with a 24-4, five-inning victory over California City in a High Desert League game on Thursday in Cal City.

“Credit Boron, they hit the ball really, really well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “We did not throw well at all. … We got outhit, we got out-pitched, we got beat in every facet of the game, including coaching.

