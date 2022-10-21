CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team defeated Boron in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17, to finish off High Desert League play on Thursday.
The Ravens (17-15, 8-5 HDL) finished fourth in league play, while Boron (7-16, 2-11) was seventh.
Middle hitter Moon Boyd led Cal City with 14 kills, while outside hitter Elizabeth Lynch followed with nine kills.
Setter Makayla Haggins recorded 31 assists and seven digs for the Ravens and libero Marai Guinyard added 17 digs.
California City will head to the CIF-Central Section playoffs next week. The brackets will be released today.
CIF-SS Division 6 First Round
— Rancho Christian 3, Knight 0
CIF-SS Division 7 First Round
— Gabrielino 3, Highland 0 (25-16, 25-18, 26-24)
— Don Lugo 3, Lancaster 1
CIF-SS Division 8 First Round
— Azusa 3, Desert Christian 1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 25-14)
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls tennis team defeated Palmdale 16-2 in a Golden League match on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The Eagles (12-0 GL) swept all nine doubles sets.
Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Belen Rodriguez and Kaelin Vasquez won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Amy Park and Sara Stringfield picked up a 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
The No. 3 team of Lucy Chaney and Jacky Obregon picked up a 6-0 win before Obregon teamed up with Cleo Wang, who normally plays singles, for two 6-0 wins.
Sabrina Borruel swept 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles for the Eagles, while No. 1 Ashley Kwak won two 6-1 sets, and No. 2 Genesis Vasquez won two 6-0 sets.
Sarahi Castro won two sets, 6-2, 6-0, for the Falcons’ two points. She subbed in the last two sets at No. 3 singles.
The two teams will send their top singles and doubles players to the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Quartz Hill High School.
