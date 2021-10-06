EDWARDS AFB — The California City girls volleyball team’s goal for the second half of the High Desert League season is just to be better than the first round.
The Ravens played a stronger match against Rosamond, though they lost, last week, and defeated Desert in four sets, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, on Tuesday.
The last time the two teams played, Cal City won in five sets.
“We really have improved a lot,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “It was the most efficient day so far that we’ve had hitting the ball.”
The Ravens (3-12, 2-5 HDL) had some unforced errors throughout the match, but Moore said they’re beginning to learn from those mistakes.
“I think they’re starting to see where their mistakes hurt them,” he said.
Sophomore Natalie Boyd had a breakout night for Cal City, racking up 10 kills out of the middle.
“She really played well tonight,” Moore said. “She took a big step forward.”
Loressa Rodarte added 10 aces and three kills for the Ravens, while setter Jasmine Haggins picked up 18 assists.
“She’s improving every game, which is nice,” Moore said of Haggins.
Cal City will play host to Frazier Mountain on Thursday, while Desert (2-7, 0-5) plays host to Kern Valley.
Girls Tennis
Quartz Hill 15, Lancaster 3
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team swept all nine singles sets on the way to a 15-3 victory over Lancaster at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Tuesday.
The two teams came into the match tied for second in the Golden League, both with one loss to Highland.
Chela Nilo picked up a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 sweep at No. 1 singles for the Royals (5-1 GL), while Kate McPherson won 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 and Jocelyn Ortega swept 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling remained undefeated in league play with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 sweep.
Their teammates at No. 2 doubles, Emilie Heckenliable and Kelsey Moholt, also recorded a sweep, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.
Lancaster’s doubles teams each walked away with a win for the team’s three points.
No. 1 Emily Lopez and Katie Secaida won a 6-4 set for the Eagles (4-2 GL), while No. 2 Arianett Avina and Kaelin Vasquez posted a 6-2 win and No. 3 Lucia Perez and Stephanie Lara picked up a 6-4 victory.
The Royals will host Knight at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Thursday, while the Eagles take on Littlerock at Antelope Valley College.
