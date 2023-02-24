 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ravens’ baseball wins weather-shortened game

  • 0

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team defeated Trona 18-3 in four innings of snow, rain and sleet on Thursday at California City High.

Henry Ramsey started on the mound and picked up the win for the Ravens (2-1), allowing one unearned run and striking out three in two innings. He also went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.