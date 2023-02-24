Ravens’ baseball wins weather-shortened game

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team defeated Trona 18-3 in four innings of snow, rain and sleet on Thursday at California City High.
Henry Ramsey started on the mound and picked up the win for the Ravens (2-1), allowing one unearned run and striking out three in two innings. He also went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Cal City used two other pitchers in the final two frames.
“The kids toughed out the cold and I got to see three different pitchers and they all pitched well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Jack Moore went 3-for-3 with a triple and six RBIs to lead the Ravens offensively and Austin Toomer was 1-for-2 with a triple.
Cal City hosts Antelope Valley High in a non-league game on Wednesday.
